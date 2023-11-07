‘Golf vs.': Chris Como’s new show asks: What can golfers learn from elite athletes in other sports?

Chris Como is on a mission to meet with some of the best athletes in the world and learn how their thousands of hours of training can be applied to golf. From Hall of Fame baseball players to Olympic snowboarders and beyond, Chris will look at the differences and similarities in sports and styles to better understand how athletes improve and how it can be applied to golf.

In the first episode, Como teams up with Dallas Stars center and six-time NHL All-Star Tyler Seguin to see how a Stanley Cup champion stays ready for the ice, and how his routine might translate to the golf course.

Watch the segment below and click here to see the full show, only on GolfPass.