NCAA Basketball: Illinois at Indiana
Buckeyes vs. Hoosiers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats for January 17
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 09 Purdue at Rutgers
How to watch Rutgers vs Penn State: Live stream info for Monday’s Big Ten men’s college basketball game
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka move closer to an Australian Open rematch; Carlos Alcaraz wins

Top Clips

Lions_Pressure.jpg
Lions under heavy pressure to win vs. Commanders
Could Brady, Raiders sign Rodgers as quarterback?
Could Brady, Raiders sign Rodgers as quarterback?
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
NCAA Basketball: Illinois at Indiana
Buckeyes vs. Hoosiers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats for January 17
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 09 Purdue at Rutgers
How to watch Rutgers vs Penn State: Live stream info for Monday’s Big Ten men’s college basketball game
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka move closer to an Australian Open rematch; Carlos Alcaraz wins

Top Clips

Lions_Pressure.jpg
Lions under heavy pressure to win vs. Commanders
nbc_dps_rodgerslandingspots_250117.jpg
Could Brady, Raiders sign Rodgers as quarterback?
nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Hank Lebioda wins Korn Ferry Tour’s season-opening Bahamas Golf Classic

  
Published January 16, 2025 10:44 AM
HLs: Lebioda wins in playoff in Bahamas
January 15, 2025 05:25 PM
Check out highlights from the final round of The Bahamas Golf Classicat Atlantis Paradise Island, where Hank Lebioda beat out S.H. Kin in a playoff.

NASSAU, Bahamas — Hank Lebioda won the season-opening Bahamas Golf Classic on Wednesday for his first Korn Ferry Tour title, beating S.H. Kim with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff.

Lebioda closed with a 4-under 66 to match Kim (63) at a tournament-record 18-under 262 on the Ocean Club course at Atlantis. Lebioda won in his 62nd start on the tour.

“I’m just proud, really proud,” the 31-year-old former Florida State player said. “A lot of work went into getting ready for this year and getting ready for this event. Very fortunate it all clicked, all clicked at the right time.”

Davis Shore was a stroke back after a 66. Austin Smotherman finished two shots back, also shooting 66.

The tournament was the first of two in the Bahamas, with The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic set to start Sunday at The Abaco Club.