Haskins Award Watch List: Auburn, Vanderbilt each boast 2 players in top 15
Auburn and Vanderbilt are ranked Nos. 1 and 3, respectively in the Scoreboard team rankings. They are the only two programs with multiple selections to the first watch list of the spring for the Haskins Award presented by Stifel.
Auburn’s Brendan Valdes and Jackson Koivun and Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent and Cole Sherwood were four of 15 total names on the watch list.
Arizona State’s Wenyi Ding, who has a win and runner-up in his first three starts of his college career, and Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht, a two-time winner, are considered two of the favorites at this point, especially after Alabama’s Nick Dunlap turned pro earlier this year.
The Haskins Award is one of three national college player of the year awards but the only one voted on by current players and coaches, select members of the media and past Haskins winners. Last year’s winner was Ludvig Aberg of Texas Tech.
Here is the full list:
Bastien Amat, New Mexico
Wenyi Ding, Arizona State
Mats Ege, East Tennessee State
David Ford, North Carolina
Nick Gabrelcik, North Florida
Ian Gilligan, Florida
Alex Goff, Kentucky
Petr Hruby, Washington
Jackson Koivun, Auburn
Michael La Sasso, Ole Miss
Christo Lamprecht, Georgia Tech
Jack Lundin, Missouri
Gordon Sargent, Vanderbilt
Cole Sherwood, Vanderbilt
Brendan Valdes, Auburn