Haskins Award Watch List: Auburn, Vanderbilt each boast 2 players in top 15

Auburn and Vanderbilt are ranked Nos. 1 and 3, respectively in the Scoreboard team rankings. They are the only two programs with multiple selections to the first watch list of the spring for the Haskins Award presented by Stifel.

Auburn’s Brendan Valdes and Jackson Koivun and Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent and Cole Sherwood were four of 15 total names on the watch list.

Arizona State’s Wenyi Ding, who has a win and runner-up in his first three starts of his college career, and Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht, a two-time winner, are considered two of the favorites at this point, especially after Alabama’s Nick Dunlap turned pro earlier this year.

The Haskins Award is one of three national college player of the year awards but the only one voted on by current players and coaches, select members of the media and past Haskins winners. Last year’s winner was Ludvig Aberg of Texas Tech.

Here is the full list:

Bastien Amat, New Mexico

Wenyi Ding, Arizona State

Mats Ege, East Tennessee State

David Ford, North Carolina

Nick Gabrelcik, North Florida

Ian Gilligan, Florida

Alex Goff, Kentucky

Petr Hruby, Washington

Jackson Koivun, Auburn

Michael La Sasso, Ole Miss

Christo Lamprecht, Georgia Tech

Jack Lundin, Missouri

Gordon Sargent, Vanderbilt

Cole Sherwood, Vanderbilt

Brendan Valdes, Auburn

