Haskins Award Watch List: Auburn, Vanderbilt each boast 2 players in top 15

  
Published March 4, 2024 01:07 PM
123rd U.S. Open Championship - Round Two

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 16: Brendan Valdes of The United States plays his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Auburn and Vanderbilt are ranked Nos. 1 and 3, respectively in the Scoreboard team rankings. They are the only two programs with multiple selections to the first watch list of the spring for the Haskins Award presented by Stifel.

Auburn’s Brendan Valdes and Jackson Koivun and Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent and Cole Sherwood were four of 15 total names on the watch list.

Arizona State’s Wenyi Ding, who has a win and runner-up in his first three starts of his college career, and Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht, a two-time winner, are considered two of the favorites at this point, especially after Alabama’s Nick Dunlap turned pro earlier this year.

The Haskins Award is one of three national college player of the year awards but the only one voted on by current players and coaches, select members of the media and past Haskins winners. Last year’s winner was Ludvig Aberg of Texas Tech.

Here is the full list:

Bastien Amat, New Mexico
Wenyi Ding, Arizona State
Mats Ege, East Tennessee State
David Ford, North Carolina
Nick Gabrelcik, North Florida
Ian Gilligan, Florida
Alex Goff, Kentucky
Petr Hruby, Washington
Jackson Koivun, Auburn
Michael La Sasso, Ole Miss
Christo Lamprecht, Georgia Tech
Jack Lundin, Missouri
Gordon Sargent, Vanderbilt
Cole Sherwood, Vanderbilt
Brendan Valdes, Auburn