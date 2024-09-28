 Skip navigation
NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300
Saturday schedule at Kansas Speedway for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity Series
2024 US Open - Day 6
WADA appeals Jannik Sinner case, seeks suspension
Illinois Fighting Illini college football
What college football games are on today: Week 5 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

nbc_pl_newgoal1_240928.jpg
Gordon's penalty puts Newcastle level v. Man City
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_240928.jpg
Gvardiol puts Man City in front of Newcastle
nbc_nas_truckkansas_240927.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300
Saturday schedule at Kansas Speedway for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity Series
2024 US Open - Day 6
WADA appeals Jannik Sinner case, seeks suspension
Illinois Fighting Illini college football
What college football games are on today: Week 5 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

nbc_pl_newgoal1_240928.jpg
Gordon’s penalty puts Newcastle level v. Man City
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_240928.jpg
Gvardiol puts Man City in front of Newcastle
nbc_nas_truckkansas_240927.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Play resumes after lengthy fog suspension at Presidents Cup

  
Published September 28, 2024 09:00 AM

Play resumed at 9 a.m. ET in the Presidents Cup, following a roughly 90-minute fog suspension. Two matches teed off Saturday morning before play was initially halted.

Officials blew the horn just before 7:30 a.m., around 25 minutes after the start of Day 3 fourballs. Players were removed from the course.

Scottie Scheffler/Collin Morikawa (USA) and Adam Scott/Taylor Pendrith (INT) tied the opening hole of the first match. Xander Schauffele/Tony Finau (USA) and Mackenzie Hughes/Corey Conners (INT) hit their tee shots in the second match before play was suspended.

The two matches that had yet to begin have readjusted start times:

  • 9:12 a.m.: Keegan Bradley/Wyndham Clark (USA) vs. Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim (INT)
  • 9:30 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay/Sam Burns (USA) vs. Hideki Matsuyama/Sungjae Im (INT)

The two teams are tied at 5-5 after each had a session sweep over the first two days. Saturday will see four fourball and then four foursomes matches.