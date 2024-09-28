Play resumes after lengthy fog suspension at Presidents Cup

Play resumed at 9 a.m. ET in the Presidents Cup, following a roughly 90-minute fog suspension. Two matches teed off Saturday morning before play was initially halted.

Officials blew the horn just before 7:30 a.m., around 25 minutes after the start of Day 3 fourballs. Players were removed from the course.

Scottie Scheffler/Collin Morikawa (USA) and Adam Scott/Taylor Pendrith (INT) tied the opening hole of the first match. Xander Schauffele/Tony Finau (USA) and Mackenzie Hughes/Corey Conners (INT) hit their tee shots in the second match before play was suspended.

The two matches that had yet to begin have readjusted start times:

9:12 a.m.: Keegan Bradley/Wyndham Clark (USA) vs. Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim (INT)

9:30 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay/Sam Burns (USA) vs. Hideki Matsuyama/Sungjae Im (INT)

The two teams are tied at 5-5 after each had a session sweep over the first two days. Saturday will see four fourball and then four foursomes matches.