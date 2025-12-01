 Skip navigation
Hero World Challenge 2025: Tee times, how to watch Round 1 in the Bahamas

  Golf Channel Staff,
  Golf Channel Staff
  
Published December 1, 2025 04:58 PM
PGA Tour aims to 'optimize' schedule changes
December 1, 2025 01:45 PM
As the PGA Tour looks to maximize its event schedule, Golf Today examines what potential changes could be on the table for 2027 and beyond, highlighting what obstacles could be in the way of significant alterations.

The Hero World Challenge takes place at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas.

A field of 20 players will compete in the Tiger Woods-hosted, unofficial PGA Tour event. Golf Channel coverage will begin Thursday at 1:30 p.m. EST.

Here’s a look at opening-round tee times:

Time
TeePlayers
10:46 AM
EST		1

Akshay Bhatia

Aaron Rai

10:57 AM
EST		1

Andrew Novak

Chris Gotterup

11:08 AM
EST		1

Harris English

Brian Harman

11:19 AM
EST		1

Corey Conners

Sepp Straka

11:30 AM
EST		1

Wyndham Clark

Hideki Matsuyama

11:41 AM
EST		1

Billy Horschel

Alex Noren

11:52 AM
EST		1

J.J. Spaun

Sam Burns

12:03 PM
EST		1

Robert MacIntyre

Justin Rose

12:14 PM
EST		1

Cameron Young

Keegan Bradley

12:25 PM
EST		1

Jordan Spieth

Scottie Scheffler