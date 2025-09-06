 Skip navigation
Hidalgo’s 12 birdies at Irish Open equals European Tour record. McIlroy is 4 shots back

  
Published September 6, 2025 02:51 PM

Ángel Hidalgo made 12 birdies to match a European Tour single-round record and move into second place with a 9-under 63 in the third round of the Irish Open on Saturday, while Adrien Saddier of France took the tournament lead with a 68.

Fan favorite Rory McIlroy also stayed in contention after the Northern Irishman hit a bogey-free 68. The world No. 2 is four strokes behind Saddier’s total of 15-under 201 at The K Club.

McIlroy is tied for fourth with Joakim Lagergren after the Swede lost his overnight lead by shooting a 73. His inconsistent round included four birdies, three bogeys and a double-bogey.

Alfredo García-Heredia is third at three shots back after he made two eagles in his 67.

Hidalgo’s big day included seven birdies in a row to finish one stroke behind Saddier. The Spaniard became the ninth player to make a dozen birdies in a single round at a European tour event.

“I really felt for a few moments I was playing on the PlayStation, to be honest. Every single shot was directly to the pin,” Hidalgo said.

The only other player to make 12 birdies at The K Club was Darren Clarke, who did so while establishing a course-record 60 in the 1999 European Open.