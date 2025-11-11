How to watch Caitlin Clark in the LPGA’s 2025 Annika pro-am

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
Commanders at Dolphins prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
MX 2024 Rd 08 Washougal Tom Vialle w bike in street clothes.JPG
Tom Vialle officially confirmed with Honda HRC, will debut at Paris Supercross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 11 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_bte_lakersthunder_251112.jpg
LAL is a ‘cover machine,’ but OKC has been a force
nbc_golf_katescottintv_251112.jpg
How Clark has become a ‘cultural phenomenon’
nbc_bte_magicknicks_251112.jpg
Eye surging Knicks to cover vs. Magic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
Commanders at Dolphins prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
MX 2024 Rd 08 Washougal Tom Vialle w bike in street clothes.JPG
Tom Vialle officially confirmed with Honda HRC, will debut at Paris Supercross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 11 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_bte_lakersthunder_251112.jpg
LAL is a ‘cover machine,’ but OKC has been a force
nbc_golf_katescottintv_251112.jpg
How Clark has become a ‘cultural phenomenon’
nbc_bte_magicknicks_251112.jpg
Eye surging Knicks to cover vs. Magic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch Caitlin Clark in the LPGA’s 2025 Annika pro-am

  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff,
  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff
  
Published November 11, 2025 05:35 PM
How will Clark grow women's golf at The Annika?
November 11, 2025 04:06 PM
Paige Mackenzie and Karen Stupples discuss Caitlin Clark playing The Annika pro-am for the second straight year, Kai Trump being a sponsor exemption for the tournament, Craig Kessler trying to grow the game and more.

WNBA star Caitlin Clark is playing The Annika pro-am for the second consecutive year on Wednesday, with live action, interviews and highlights on “Golf Today,” beginning at 10 a.m. EST.

Clark competed last year in Belleair, Florida, playing alongside Nelly Korda for the first nine holes and then tournament host Annika Sorenstam for the back nine. She also played the following week in the PGA Tour’s RSM Classic pro-am.

The 23-year-old missed the majority of the WNBA season because of a groin injury and ankle sprain, but she’s ready to test her golf game again.

And, she’s bringing some friends.

Fellow Indiana Fever stars Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull will be celebrity caddies at Pelican Golf Club, along with soccer legend Briana Scurry and NASCAR’s Carson Hocevar.
Sorenstam on Clark playing in pro-am, LPGA changes
Annika Sorenstam joins Golf Today ahead of the LPGA’s 2025 Annika pro-am on Nov. 12 and discusses Caitlin Clark’s involvement for the second consecutive year, as well as changes to the LPGA Tour.

Clark will again play alongside Korda for the opening nine holes Wednesday and then with sponsor invite Lauryn Nguyen for the second nine.