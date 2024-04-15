 Skip navigation
How to watch the Chevron Championship and RBC Heritage

  
Published April 15, 2024 11:47 AM

The men had their major and now the stage is set for the women. The LPGA’s first of five majors in 2024 is this week’s Chevron Championship in The Woodlands, Texas.

The PGA Tour, meanwhile, contests a couple of events, with the signature RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina, and the opposite-field Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic.

Here’s how you can watch this week’s tournament action (links added when available):

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

  • 8-10AM (GC/Peacock): Corales Puntacana Championship, Round 1 (PGA Tour)
  • 10AM-2PM (GC/Peacock): The Chevron Championship, Round 1 (LPGA)
  • 2-6PM (GC/Peacock): RBC Heritage, Round 1 (PGA Tour)
  • 6-8PM (GC/Peacock): The Chevron Championship, Round 1 (LPGA)

Friday

  • 8-10AM (GC/Peacock): Corales Puntacana Championship, Round 2 (PGA Tour)
  • 10AM-2PM (GC/Peacock): The Chevron Championship, Round 2 (LPGA)
  • 12:30-2:30PM (NBC Sports App/Peacock): Invited Celebrity Classic, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)
  • 2-6PM (GC/Peacock): RBC Heritage, Round 2 (PGA Tour)
  • 6-8PM (GC/Peacock): The Chevron Championship, Round 2 (LPGA)

Saturday

  • 1-3PM (GC/Peacock): RBC Heritage, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
  • 2-3PM (NBC Sports App/Peacock): The Chevron Championship, Round 3 (LPGA)
  • 3-6PM (NBC/Peacock): The Chevron Championship, Round 3 (LPGA)
  • 3-6PM (CBS): RBC Heritage, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
  • 3-5PM (GC/Peacock): Corales Puntacana Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
  • 5-7PM (GC/Peacock): Invited Celebrity Classic, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

Sunday

  • 1-3PM (GC/Peacock): RBC Heritage, final round (PGA Tour)
  • 2-3PM (NBC Sports App/Peacock): The Chevron Championship, final round (LPGA)
  • 3-6PM (NBC/Peacock): The Chevron Championship, final round (LPGA)
  • 3-6PM (CBS): RBC Heritage, final round (PGA Tour)
  • 3-5PM (GC/Peacock): Corales Puntacana Championship, final round (PGA Tour)
  • 5-7PM (GC/Peacock): Invited Celebrity Classic, final round (PGA Tour Champions)