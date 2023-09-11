 Skip navigation
How to watch: TV schedule for Fortinet Championship, BMW PGA Championship

  
Published September 11, 2023 07:05 AM
Fortinet21_1920_fairway_stands.jpg

Here’s this week’s golf TV schedule with links to access live streams on Golf Channel and Peacock (all times ET; streams updated as made available). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. Events that are tape-delayed are also shown.

All events listed below will be broadcast on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted. Those airing on NBC and simulcast on Peacock are highlighted. Events broadcast on Peacock can be viewed in their entirety on the platform.

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Thursday

7AM-1PM (GC/Peacock): BMW PGA Championship, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

1-5PM (GC/Peacock): Simmons Bank Open, Round 1 (Korn Ferry Tour)

6-9PM (GC/Peacock): Fortinet Championship, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

Friday

7AM-1PM (GC/Peacock): BMW PGA Championship, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

1:30-4PM (GC/Peacock): Simmons Bank Open, Round 2 (Korn Ferry Tour)

4-6PM (GC/Peacock): Sanford International, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)

6-9PM (GC/Peacock): Fortinet Championship, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

Saturday

7AM-1PM (GC/Peacock): BMW PGA Championship, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

1:30-4PM (GC/Peacock): Simmons Bank Open, Round 3 (Korn Ferry Tour)

4-6PM (GC/Peacock): Sanford International, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

6-9PM (GC/Peacock): Fortinet Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

Sunday

7AM-12:30PM (GC/Peacock): BMW PGA Championship, final round (DP World Tour)

1:30-4PM (GC/Peacock): Simmons Bank Open, final round (Korn Ferry Tour)

4-6PM (GC/Peacock): Sanford International, final round (PGA Tour Champions)

6-9PM (GC/Peacock): Fortinet Championship, final round (PGA Tour)