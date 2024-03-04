How to watch: TV schedule for Arnold Palmer Invitational, Puerto Rico Open, LPGA Blue Bay

It’s a busy week in the golf world. The PGA Tour is hosting a pair of events, including the signature Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Puerto Rico Open.

The LPGA is in China and some of the best collegiate women are in South Carolina for the Darius Rucker Invitational.

Here are TV times and stream links (provided when available) to watch it all:

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

2:30-5:30PM (GC/Peacock): Darius Rucker Invitational, final round

11PM-4AM (GC/Peacock): Blue Bay LPGA, Round 1 (LPGA Tour)

Thursday

5-10AM (GC): Jonsson Workwear Open, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

10AM-1PM (GC/Peacock): Puerto Rico Open, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

2-6PM (GC/Peacock): Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

11PM-4AM (GC/Peacock): Blue Bay LPGA, Round 2 (LPGA Tour)

Friday

5-10AM (GC): Jonsson Workwear Open, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

10AM-1PM (GC/Peacock): Puerto Rico Open, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

2-6PM (GC/Peacock): Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

4-6PM (NBC Sports App/Peacock): Cologuard Classic, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)

11PM-Midnight (NBC Sports App): Blue Bay LPGA, Round 3 (LPGA Tour)

Midnight-4AM (GC/Peacock): Blue Bay LPGA, Round 3 (LPGA Tour)

Saturday

5:30-10AM (GC): Jonsson Workwear Open, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

12:30-2:30PM (GC/Peacock): Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

2:30-6PM (NBC/Peacock): Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

2:30-5PM (GC/Peacock): Puerto Rico Open, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

5-7PM (GC/Peacock): Cologuard Classic, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

11PM-5AM (GC/Peacock): Blue Bay LPGA, final round (LPGA Tour)

Sunday