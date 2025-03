HSBC Women’s World Championship 2025 prize money: Lydia Ko now No. 2 all-time for LPGA

Lydia Ko is now second on the LPGA Tour’s all-time money list. With her $360,000 first-place prize by winning the HSBC Women’s World Championship Sunday, Ko surpassed Karrie Webb.

Ko, a 23-time tour winner, now has $20,595,105 in official career earnings. She trails only Annika Sorenstam, who made $22,583,693. Below is a look at the current top 5:

1. Annika Sorenstam: $22,583,693

2. Lydia Ko: $20,595,105

3. Karrie Webb: $20,293,617

4. Cristie Kerr: $20,179,848

5. Inbee Park: $18,262,344



Given what Ko has accomplished in just over a year, it’s a good bet she becomes No. 1 on this list before season’s end.

Here’s a look at how the $2.4 million purse was paid out in Singapore: