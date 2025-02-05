Initial competitors announced for Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Defending champion Lottie Woad headlines the initial field list for this year’s Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Woad, the Florida State junior who last spring birdied three of her final four holes to win women’s amateur golf’s preeminent title, is among the first 65 commitments into the 72-player field. Also the world’s top-ranked amateur, Woad is one of three past ANWA champions slated to compete, joining Auburn sophomore Anna Davis (2022) and Japan’s Tsubasa Kajitani (2021).

This year’s ANWA will be played April 2-5 at Champions Retreat in nearby Evans, Georgia, and the famed Augusta National Golf Club.

The remaining seven participants, which include the winner of the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific, will be finalized shortly.

Other notables in the field include Woad’s college teammate Mirabel Ting, who has won three college tournaments in as many starts this season; USC sophomore Bailey Shoemaker, who fired 6-under 66 in last year’s final round before falling a shot shy of Woad; another USC standout in freshman Jasmine Koo, who was solo fourth last year and won three college titles last fall; Philippines’ Rianne Malixi, who won both the U.S. Women’s Amateur and U.S. Girls’ Junior last summer; and the player Malixi beat in those two championships, Asterisk Talley, who also recently captured the AJGA’s Annika Invitational.

As far as colleges represented, Stanford unsurprisingly leads the way with eight current, future and past players. Duke is second with six while USC and South Carolina each have three.

Here is the full field, with players listed in alphabetical order along with their current WAGR rank in parentheses:

Carla Bernat Escuder (22)

Phoebe Brinker (115)

Emma Kaisa Bunch (36)

Caroline Canales (65)

Gianna Clemente (21)

Catie Craig (87)

Hannah Darling (15)

Anna Davis (9)

Caterina Don (33)

Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio (25)

Francesca Fiorellini (20)

Eila Galitsky (18)

Megha Ganne (8)

Rachel Heck (27)

Kary Hollenbaugh (49)

Huai-Chien Hsu (31)

Minseo Jung (40)

Tsubasa Kajitani (2,499)

Lauren Kim (23)

Jasmine Koo (2)

Ko Kurabayashi (43)

Arianna Lau (44)

Mackenzie Lee (55)

Elise Lee (93)

Katie Li (76)

Carolina Lopez-Chacarra (26)

Caitlyn Macnab (24)

Rianne Malixi (3)

Maria Jose Marin (6)

Paula Martin Sampedro (14)

Isabella McCauley (58)

Avery McCrery (300)

Emma McMyler (71)

Carolina Melgrati (32)

Riana Mission (101)

Lauryn Nguyen (53)

Nikki Oh (73)

Soomin Oh (10)

Farah O’Keefe (13)

Lauren Olivares (50)

Meja Örtengren (17)

Catherine Park (5)

Macy Pate (51)

Catherine Rao (35)

Andrea Revuelta (7)

Patience Rhodes (38)

Kiara Romero (12)

Louise Rydqvist (11)

Amanda Sambach (19)

Mamika Shinchi (30)

Bailey Shoemaker (42)

Andie Smith (66)

Achiraya Sriwong (41)

Megan Streicher (45)

Nora Sundberg (39)

Asterisk Talley (16)

Rocio Tejedo (34)

Mirabel Ting (4)

Kendall Todd (46)

Havanna Torstensson (311)

Suvichaya Vinijchaitham (29)

Avery Weed (37)

Casey Weidenfeld (48)

Lottie Woad (1)

Kelly Xu (28)