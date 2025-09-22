 Skip navigation
Inspiring threads: Why the European Ryder Cup team is wearing salmon polos

  
Published September 22, 2025 04:47 PM

The European Ryder Cup team is already turning heads with its attire.

The looks, like Monday’s salmon polo with burgundy sleeves, are intentional.

Captain Luke Donald’s theme with his players’ practice-round scripting is “away wins,” and they signify Europe’s four victories on U.S. soil. Donald hopes the Loro Piana threads, if nothing else, inspire his group.

“I think it’s always important to rally around something,” Donald said Monday. “We always have things that we come up with that are important to us. History and our unity and celebrating what we’ve done in the past and the legends that have kind of come before us is really important. Yeah, I wanted to focus that, yes, this is going to be a difficult challenge. We haven’t come close to winning three out of the last four away Ryder Cups. It’s not been very close at all. That’s my job to bridge that gap.”

After Monday’s salmon look, which represents the 1987 win at Muirfield Village, the Europeans will don white polos with yellow sleeves and navy collars in honor of the victorious 1995 team at Oak Hill. Then on Wednesday, they will wear light yellow polos with baby blue sleeves and white collars for the 2004 victory at Oakland Hills, followed by fuchsia polos similar to those worn by the 2012 team that Sunday at Medinah.

“We’ve won four times away since 1987 and come close a few other times as well,” Donald added. “But no, I think that’s motivating to the guys that it can be done, it has been done, and again, we’re here to try and do it again.”