Jeeno Thitikul replaces Nelly Korda as world No. 1 in Rolex Rankings

Jeeno Thitikul is once again world No. 1, replacing Nelly Korda atop the Rolex Rankings.

This is the second time Thitikul has ascended to the top of the rankings. She was there for two weeks in the fall of 2022.

Korda has been world No. 1 since March 24, 2024, a span of 71 weeks. She has, throughout her career, spent a total of 108 weeks atop the rankings. Jin Young Ko holds the record with 163 weeks.

Korda, following seven wins last season, is winless in 2025 and coming off a tie for 36th at the AIG Women’s Open. Thitikul tied for 30th at Royal Porthcawl, which was enough to edge Korda off the mountaintop.

The 22-year-old Thai has one win this year (Mizuho Americas Open) and a runner-up finish at the Amundi Evian Championship, where she lost in a playoff. She captured the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship as part of a two-win 2024.

Here’s a look at the history of world No. 1s in the Rolex Rankings, per the LPGA, dating to its establishment in 2006 (number of times reaching No. 1 in parenthesis).