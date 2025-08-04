Jeeno Thitikul replaces Nelly Korda as world No. 1 in Rolex Rankings
Jeeno Thitikul is once again world No. 1, replacing Nelly Korda atop the Rolex Rankings.
This is the second time Thitikul has ascended to the top of the rankings. She was there for two weeks in the fall of 2022.
Korda has been world No. 1 since March 24, 2024, a span of 71 weeks. She has, throughout her career, spent a total of 108 weeks atop the rankings. Jin Young Ko holds the record with 163 weeks.
Korda, following seven wins last season, is winless in 2025 and coming off a tie for 36th at the AIG Women’s Open. Thitikul tied for 30th at Royal Porthcawl, which was enough to edge Korda off the mountaintop.
The 22-year-old Thai has one win this year (Mizuho Americas Open) and a runner-up finish at the Amundi Evian Championship, where she lost in a playoff. She captured the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship as part of a two-win 2024.
Here’s a look at the history of world No. 1s in the Rolex Rankings, per the LPGA, dating to its establishment in 2006 (number of times reaching No. 1 in parenthesis).
|NO.
|PLAYER
|START
|END
|WEEKS
|
48
|
Jeeno Thitikul (2)
|
Aug. 4, 2025
|
Present
|
1
|
47
|
Nelly Korda (6)
|
March 25, 2024
|
Aug. 3, 2025
|
71
|
46
|
Lilia Vu (3)
|
Nov. 13, 2023
|
March 24, 2024
|
19
|
45
|
Ruoning Yin (2)
|
Oct. 30, 2023
|
Nov. 12, 2023
|
2
|
44
|
Lilia Vu (2)
|
Sept. 25, 2023
|
Oct. 29, 2023
|
5
|
43
|
Ruoning Yin (1)
|
Sept. 11, 2023
|
Sept. 24, 2023
|
2
|
42
|
Lilia Vu (1)
|
Aug. 14, 2023
|
Sept. 10, 2023
|
4
|
41
|
Nelly Korda (5)
|
July 31, 2023
|
Aug. 13, 2023
|
2
|
40
|
Jin Young Ko (5)
|
May 22, 2023
|
July 30, 2023
|
10
|
39
|
Nelly Korda (4)
|
April 24, 2023
|
May 21, 2023
|
4
|
38
|
Lydia Ko (3)
|
Nov. 28, 2022
|
April 23, 2023
|
21
|
37
|
Nelly Korda (3)
|
Nov. 14, 2022
|
Nov. 27, 2022
|
2
|
36
|
Jeeno Thitikul (1)
|
Oct. 31, 2022
|
Nov. 13, 2022
|
2
|
35
|
Jin Young Ko (4)
|
Jan. 31, 2022
|
Oct. 30, 2022
|
39
|
34
|
Nelly Korda (2)
|
Nov. 8, 2021
|
Jan. 30, 2022
|
12
|
33
|
Jin Young Ko (3)
|
Oct. 25, 2021
|
Nov. 7, 2021
|
2
|
32
|
Nelly Korda (1)
|
June 28, 2021
|
Oct. 24, 2021
|
17
|
31
|
Jin Young Ko (2)
|
July 29, 2019
|
June 27, 2021
|
100
|
30
|
Sung Hyun Park (4)
|
July 1, 2019
|
July 28, 2019
|
4
|
29
|
Jin Young Ko (1)
|
April 8, 2019
|
June 30, 2019
|
12
|
28
|
Sung Hyun Park (3)
|
March 4, 2019
|
April 7, 2019
|
5
|
27
|
Ariya Jutanugarn (3)
|
Oct. 29, 2018
|
March 3, 2019
|
18
|
26
|
Sung Hyun Park (2)
|
Aug. 20, 2018
|
Oct. 28, 2018
|
10
|
25
|
Ariya Jutanugarn (2)
|
July 30, 2018
|
Aug. 19, 2018
|
3
|
24
|
Inbee Park (4)
|
April 23, 2018
|
July 29, 2018
|
14
|
23
|
Shanshan Feng
|
Nov. 13, 2017
|
April 22, 2018
|
23
|
22
|
Sung Hyun Park (1)
|
Nov. 6, 2017
|
Nov. 12, 2017
|
1
|
21
|
So Yeon Ryu
|
June 26, 2017
|
Nov. 5, 2017
|
19
|
20
|
Ariya Jutanugarn (1)
|
June 12, 2017
|
June 25, 2017
|
2
|
19
|
Lydia Ko (2)
|
Oct. 26, 2015
|
June 11, 2017
|
85
|
18
|
Inbee Park (3)
|
June 15, 2015
|
Oct. 25, 2015
|
19
|
17
|
Lydia Ko (1)
|
Feb. 2, 2015
|
June 14, 2015
|
19
|
16
|
Inbee Park (2)
|
Oct. 27, 2014
|
Feb. 1, 2015
|
14
|
15
|
Stacy Lewis (2)
|
June 2, 2014
|
Oct. 26, 2014
|
21
|
14
|
Inbee Park (1)
|
April 15, 2013
|
June 1, 2014
|
59
|
13
|
Stacy Lewis (1)
|
March 18, 2013
|
April 14, 2013
|
4
|
12
|
Yani Tseng
|
Feb. 14, 2011
|
March 17, 2013
|
109
|
11
|
Jiyai Shin (3)
|
Nov. 1, 2010
|
Feb. 13, 2011
|
15
|
10
|
Cristie Kerr (3)
|
Oct. 25, 2010
|
Oct. 31, 2010
|
1
|
9
|
Ai Miyazato (3)
|
Aug. 23, 2010
|
Oct. 24, 2010
|
9
|
8
|
Cristie Kerr (2)
|
Aug. 16, 2010
|
Aug. 22, 2010
|
1
|
7
|
Jiyai Shin (2)
|
July 26, 2010
|
Aug. 15, 2010
|
3
|
6
|
Ai Miyazato (2)
|
July 19, 2010
|
July 25, 2010
|
1
|
5
|
Cristie Kerr (1)
|
June 28, 2010
|
July 18, 2010
|
3
|
4
|
Ai Miyazato (1)
|
June 21, 2010
|
June 27, 2010
|
1
|
3
|
Jiyai Shin (1)
|
May 3, 2010
|
June 20, 2010
|
7
|
2
|
Lorena Ochoa
|
April 23, 2007
|
May 2, 2010
|
158
|
1
|
Annika Sorenstam
|
Feb. 20, 2006
|
April 22, 2007
|
61