St. Louis Cardinals v San Diego Padres
Padres at Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 4
MLB: AUG 03 Brewers at Nationals
Brewers at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 4
Los Angeles Dodgers v Tampa Bay Rays
Rays at Angels Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 4

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Jeeno Thitikul replaces Nelly Korda as world No. 1 in Rolex Rankings

  
Published August 4, 2025 11:46 AM
Yamashita shows 'high ceiling' at AIG Women's Open
August 3, 2025 06:20 PM
The Golf Central crew analyzes Miyu Yamashita's victory at the AIG Women's Open, discussing her "high ceiling" going into next season.

Jeeno Thitikul is once again world No. 1, replacing Nelly Korda atop the Rolex Rankings.

This is the second time Thitikul has ascended to the top of the rankings. She was there for two weeks in the fall of 2022.

Korda has been world No. 1 since March 24, 2024, a span of 71 weeks. She has, throughout her career, spent a total of 108 weeks atop the rankings. Jin Young Ko holds the record with 163 weeks.

Korda, following seven wins last season, is winless in 2025 and coming off a tie for 36th at the AIG Women’s Open. Thitikul tied for 30th at Royal Porthcawl, which was enough to edge Korda off the mountaintop.

The 22-year-old Thai has one win this year (Mizuho Americas Open) and a runner-up finish at the Amundi Evian Championship, where she lost in a playoff. She captured the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship as part of a two-win 2024.

Here’s a look at the history of world No. 1s in the Rolex Rankings, per the LPGA, dating to its establishment in 2006 (number of times reaching No. 1 in parenthesis).

NO.PLAYERSTARTENDWEEKS

48
Jeeno Thitikul (2)
Aug. 4, 2025
Present
1

47
Nelly Korda (6)
March 25, 2024
Aug. 3, 2025
71

46
Lilia Vu (3)
Nov. 13, 2023
March 24, 2024
19

45
Ruoning Yin (2)
Oct. 30, 2023
Nov. 12, 2023
2

44
Lilia Vu (2)
Sept. 25, 2023
Oct. 29, 2023
5

43
Ruoning Yin (1)
Sept. 11, 2023
Sept. 24, 2023
2

42
Lilia Vu (1)
Aug. 14, 2023
Sept. 10, 2023
4

41
Nelly Korda (5)
July 31, 2023
Aug. 13, 2023
2

40
Jin Young Ko (5)
May 22, 2023
July 30, 2023
10

39
Nelly Korda (4)
April 24, 2023
May 21, 2023
4

38
Lydia Ko (3)
Nov. 28, 2022
April 23, 2023
21

37
Nelly Korda (3)
Nov. 14, 2022
Nov. 27, 2022
2

36
Jeeno Thitikul (1)
Oct. 31, 2022
Nov. 13, 2022
2

35
Jin Young Ko (4)
Jan. 31, 2022
Oct. 30, 2022
39

34
Nelly Korda (2)
Nov. 8, 2021
Jan. 30, 2022
12

33
Jin Young Ko (3)
Oct. 25, 2021
Nov. 7, 2021
2

32
Nelly Korda (1)
June 28, 2021
Oct. 24, 2021
17

31
Jin Young Ko (2)
July 29, 2019
June 27, 2021
100

30
Sung Hyun Park (4)
July 1, 2019
July 28, 2019
4

29
Jin Young Ko (1)
April 8, 2019
June 30, 2019
12

28
Sung Hyun Park (3)
March 4, 2019
April 7, 2019
5

27
Ariya Jutanugarn (3)
Oct. 29, 2018
March 3, 2019
18

26
Sung Hyun Park (2)
Aug. 20, 2018
Oct. 28, 2018
10

25
Ariya Jutanugarn (2)
July 30, 2018
Aug. 19, 2018
3

24
Inbee Park (4)
April 23, 2018
July 29, 2018
14

23
Shanshan Feng
Nov. 13, 2017
April 22, 2018
23

22
Sung Hyun Park (1)
Nov. 6, 2017
Nov. 12, 2017
1

21
So Yeon Ryu
June 26, 2017
Nov. 5, 2017
19

20
Ariya Jutanugarn (1)
June 12, 2017
June 25, 2017
2

19
Lydia Ko (2)
Oct. 26, 2015
June 11, 2017
85

18
Inbee Park (3)
June 15, 2015
Oct. 25, 2015
19

17
Lydia Ko (1)
Feb. 2, 2015
June 14, 2015
19

16
Inbee Park (2)
Oct. 27, 2014
Feb. 1, 2015
14

15
Stacy Lewis (2)
June 2, 2014
Oct. 26, 2014
21

14
Inbee Park (1)
April 15, 2013
June 1, 2014
59

13
Stacy Lewis (1)
March 18, 2013
April 14, 2013
4

12
Yani Tseng
Feb. 14, 2011
March 17, 2013
109

11
Jiyai Shin (3)
Nov. 1, 2010
Feb. 13, 2011
15

10
Cristie Kerr (3)
Oct. 25, 2010
Oct. 31, 2010
1

9
Ai Miyazato (3)
Aug. 23, 2010
Oct. 24, 2010
9

8
Cristie Kerr (2)
Aug. 16, 2010
Aug. 22, 2010
1

7
Jiyai Shin (2)
July 26, 2010
Aug. 15, 2010
3

6
Ai Miyazato (2)
July 19, 2010
July 25, 2010
1

5
Cristie Kerr (1)
June 28, 2010
July 18, 2010
3

4
Ai Miyazato (1)
June 21, 2010
June 27, 2010
1

3
Jiyai Shin (1)
May 3, 2010
June 20, 2010
7

2
Lorena Ochoa
April 23, 2007
May 2, 2010
158

1
Annika Sorenstam
Feb. 20, 2006
April 22, 2007
61