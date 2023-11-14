 Skip navigation
Jin Young Ko dealing with knee injury, to undergo MRI ahead of Tour Championship

  
Published November 14, 2023 01:53 PM

NAPLES, Fla. – Jin Young Ko will be playing through injury for the third straight year at the CME Group Tour Championship.

Tuesday at Tiburon Golf Club, the two-time Tour Championship winner was seen wearing a brace on her left knee in preparation for the final event of the LPGA season. Ko declined to talk, but her team told GolfChannel.com that the former world No. 1 suffered a knee injury at The Annika and that she began experiencing pain on the fifth hole during the first round of last week’s event. Ko purchased a knee brace on Monday and wore it during Tuesday’s nine-hole practice round and during her time on the practice putting green. Ko’s team said she’s experiencing discomfort when she both walks and swings.

Ko’s team also indicated that she plans to undergo an MRI before the start of this week’s finale, to determine whether there is any internal damage. But regardless of the test result, Ko plans to compete in Naples, where she won in 2020 and 2021.

This is the latest in a series of injuries that Ko has dealt with in recent years, which includes a nagging wrist injury that she played through in each of the last two CME Group Tour Championships.