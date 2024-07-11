Jodi Ewart Shadoff makes hole-in-one to win Porsche at Amundi Evian Championship

What makes a miserable round memorable? Wining a Porsche.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff was 8 over par through 13 holes in Round 1 of the Amundi Evian Championship.

However, her tee shot on the 155-yard, par-3 16th landed on the right side of the green and perfectly rode the slope into the hole for an ace.

HOLE-IN-ONE TO WIN A PORSCHE!



Jodi Ewart Shadoff aces No. 16 at Evian Resort Golf Club—and her reaction says it all. 😤 #EvianChamp pic.twitter.com/eCkXjpbd2A — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 11, 2024

The hole-in-one earned the English player a Porsche Macan Turbo Electric, an SUV EV with a base price of $80,000. Added to her prior birdie at No. 14 and a closing birdie at No. 18 and Ewart Shadoff was able to shoot 4-over 75.

Shadoff’s was the second ace of the round as amateur Chun-Wei Wu made the first at the par-3 fifth (a non-prize hole).