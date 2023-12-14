 Skip navigation
Top News

Rahm is ‘under very strict instructions not to do public events’

  
Published December 14, 2023 10:17 AM

Don’t expect to see much of Jon Rahm until February.

Rahm was in his native Bilbao, Spain, on Wednesday to accept this year’s Dama Bilbaina prize, a recognition of Rahm’s sporting achievements and awarded by the private social club, La Sociedad Bilbaina, which dates to 1839. He was also surprised that several reporters were in attendance.

“I didn’t think there would be any cameras and that it would be a bit more intimate,” Rahm told the reporters, according to Reuters.

Rahm then informed the gathered press that he was obligated to keep a low profile until LIV Golf’s new season begins in February.

“I am under very strict instructions not to do public events, which I have imposed on myself a little bit for myself, and for the change I have given to the world of golf in the last week,” said Rahm, who declined any further interview requests.

“There will be nothing until February, I’m not allowed to,” he added.

Rahm, the reigning Masters champion and current world No. 3, signed with the Saudi-backed league last week.