Jordan Gumberg, ranked 669th in the world, beats Robin Williams in DPWT playoff

EASTERN CAPE, South Africa — Jordan Gumberg, an American ranked No. 669 in the world, was a surprise winner of the SDC Championship on the DP World Tour on Sunday when he beat Robin Williams in a playoff.

The final round only went to a playoff after Williams made double-bogey at the 17th hole to drop to 12 under with Gumberg.

The 28-year-old Gumberg, who started the day three shots off the lead, holed a birdie putt from around 15 feet at the second playoff hole for victory.

Gumberg shot 68 in the final round. Williams shot 69.

“I never really got this far in my dreams,” he said. “So I’m kind of at a loss for words but it means everything.”