 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Final Round
Inclement weather suspends Cognizant final round
2023 Chicago Marathon
Sutume Kebede, Benson Kipruto win Tokyo Marathon; Sifan Hassan 4th, Eliud Kipchoge 10th
Day 7 - BMW IBSF Bobsleigh And Skeleton World Championship 2024
Germany has most dominant bobsled world championships ever

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pepintv_240303.jpg
Foden ‘the best player’ in the Premier League
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_240303.jpg
Ten Hag disappointed in loss to Manchester City
nbc_pl_brunointv_240303.jpg
Fernandes credits City’s quality in comeback win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Final Round
Inclement weather suspends Cognizant final round
2023 Chicago Marathon
Sutume Kebede, Benson Kipruto win Tokyo Marathon; Sifan Hassan 4th, Eliud Kipchoge 10th
Day 7 - BMW IBSF Bobsleigh And Skeleton World Championship 2024
Germany has most dominant bobsled world championships ever

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pepintv_240303.jpg
Foden ‘the best player’ in the Premier League
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_240303.jpg
Ten Hag disappointed in loss to Manchester City
nbc_pl_brunointv_240303.jpg
Fernandes credits City’s quality in comeback win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jordan Gumberg, ranked 669th in the world, beats Robin Williams in DPWT playoff

  
Published March 3, 2024 12:51 PM

EASTERN CAPE, South Africa — Jordan Gumberg, an American ranked No. 669 in the world, was a surprise winner of the SDC Championship on the DP World Tour on Sunday when he beat Robin Williams in a playoff.

The final round only went to a playoff after Williams made double-bogey at the 17th hole to drop to 12 under with Gumberg.

The 28-year-old Gumberg, who started the day three shots off the lead, holed a birdie putt from around 15 feet at the second playoff hole for victory.

Gumberg shot 68 in the final round. Williams shot 69.

“I never really got this far in my dreams,” he said. “So I’m kind of at a loss for words but it means everything.”