 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Blackhawks v Colorado Avalanche
Avalanche forward Logan O’Connor will undergo season-ending hip surgery
Speed skating: All-around World Championships / Sprint World Championships
Jordan Stolz caps historic speed skating season with the sport’s most storied title
THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
How to watch The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_purduevwis_240310.jpg
MBB Highlights: Edey, Purdue top Wisconsin
nbc_cbb_nebiowa_240310.jpg
WBB Highlights: Clark, Iowa win Big Ten title
nbc_cbb_caitlinclark_240310.jpg
Highlights: Clark rallies Iowa to win vs. Nebraska

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Blackhawks v Colorado Avalanche
Avalanche forward Logan O’Connor will undergo season-ending hip surgery
Speed skating: All-around World Championships / Sprint World Championships
Jordan Stolz caps historic speed skating season with the sport’s most storied title
THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
How to watch The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_purduevwis_240310.jpg
MBB Highlights: Edey, Purdue top Wisconsin
nbc_cbb_nebiowa_240310.jpg
WBB Highlights: Clark, Iowa win Big Ten title
nbc_cbb_caitlinclark_240310.jpg
Highlights: Clark rallies Iowa to win vs. Nebraska

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jordan Spieth makes par after hitting ‘extremely unnecessary’ left-handed shot

  
Published March 10, 2024 04:11 PM
Spieth's 'this one's on me' moment at BMW Champ.
March 8, 2024 04:45 PM
Jordan Spieth reminisces a moment from the 2022 BMW Championship when opting for a shot from the fairway bunker did not go as planned despite caution from his caddy.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Jordan Spieth has made his share of eventful pars in his career (a Google search of “Jordan Spieth eventful par” netted over 46,000 responses), but Sunday’s save on the 16th hole at Bay Hill counts among his very best.

Following three hectic days at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he’d made 12 birdies, 27 pars, 14 bogeys and one double bogey, Spieth was putting the finishes touches on an otherwise routine round when he pulled his drive at the par-5 16th hole 20 yards left of the fairway, his ball nestling against a temporary fence.

After discussing his options with caddie Michael Greller, Spieth elected to play his second shot left-handed. He advanced that shot just 71 feet and into the rough which forced him to layup. He managed to hit his fourth shot to 7 feet and holed the par putt.

“I haven’t made many [pars] hitting a shot left-handed, so I guess that would go up there because of that,” Spieth said when asked where the unlikely par at No. 16 ranks. “It turned out to be extremely unnecessary to hit it left-handed because if I would have just taken an unplayable [lie] I would have laid it up to the same spot and it would have actually been an easier layup. But I thought If I could get some umph on it and get it in the bunker I could reach the green.”

Spieth went on to explain that the degree of difficulty went beyond simply hitting a left-handed shot.

“It was the fence, I couldn’t take an angle and hit towards the fairway,” said Spieth, who closed with a 69 to finish at 1 over. “Actually, looking back I don’t think there was a chance if I hit 10 balls from there I would have got one in the bunker. There’s the patience and acceptance that when you’re tied for 38th with three holes to go you just don’t have.”