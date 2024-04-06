 Skip navigation
Jordan Spieth purposefully plays shot onto TPC San Antonio clubhouse during crazy 18th hole

  
Published April 6, 2024 06:23 PM

Jordan Spieth entered his final hole Saturday, coming off a birdie at No. 17 and tied for seventh place at the Valero Texas Open.

But Jordan had to Jordan.

Spieth pulled his tee shot on the par-5 18th left, underneath a tree. His second shot went farther left into, as the PGA Tour leaderboard described it, an “unknown” area. His ball finished near a large drainage ditch and after taking time to survey the situation, Spieth decided to go even farther left.

Spieth hit his third shot onto the TPC San Antonio clubhouse, his ball coming to rest in the rooftop gutter. He received a free drop — as he knew he would — and hit the green with his fourth. Faced with 54 feet for par, Spieth three-putted and made double bogey.

He finished the day with an even-par 72, and at 3 under was 12 shots off the lead.