Jordan Spieth says he nearly withdrew from RBC Heritage after re-aggravating wrist injury

Jordan Spieth nearly withdrew from the RBC Heritage during Thursday’s first round.

Speaking to PGATour.com, Spieth said that his extensor carpi ulnaris tendon in his left wrist “popped out” during a greenside bunker shot on Harbour Town’s 13th hole.

“It’s a thing that’s recurring,” Spieth said on Friday. “I was lucky because most times it comes out, and I can’t turn it [left], and so I would have been screwed. It’s the ECU tendon. It came out and came right back in its groove…

“On 14 yesterday, I thought I was done for the week.”

Spieth ended up carding an opening 1-under 70 and followed that with a second-round 67 during which he said he, “felt good.” He’s been dealing with the injury since last year. It forced him out of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill, and he re-aggravated it both last October and during the Valero Texas Open, the week prior to last week’s Masters, where Spieth missed his third cut in his past four PGA Tour starts. He also owns three top-10s.

“I know what the issue is,” Spieth added. “The problem is I’m not giving it any time to heal right now.”