Top News

SX 2024 Rd 13 Foxborough Jett Lawrence congratulates Coope Webb.JPG
LIVE: Monster Energy Supercross Round 14 coverage from Nashville: Jett Lawrence crashes but is fastest in Q1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2024 Rd 05 Detroit Aaron Plessinger in bowl turn.jpg
Aaron Plessinger extends contract with Red Bull KTM through 2025
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
PGA: SEP 12 Utah Open - Second Round
Stephanie Sparks, co-host of Golf Channel’s ‘Big Break’ series, dies at 50

Top Clips

nbc_pl_carltonmorrisintv_240420.jpg
Morris: Luton’s 5-1 loss a ‘learning experience’
nbc_indy_willpowercrash_240420.jpg
Power crashes during practice at Long Beach
nbc_pl_lutonbreconvo_240420.jpg
Analyzing Luton’s ‘shocking’ loss to Brentford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jordan Spieth says he nearly withdrew from RBC Heritage after re-aggravating wrist injury

  
Published April 20, 2024 02:16 PM

Jordan Spieth nearly withdrew from the RBC Heritage during Thursday’s first round.

Speaking to PGATour.com, Spieth said that his extensor carpi ulnaris tendon in his left wrist “popped out” during a greenside bunker shot on Harbour Town’s 13th hole.

“It’s a thing that’s recurring,” Spieth said on Friday. “I was lucky because most times it comes out, and I can’t turn it [left], and so I would have been screwed. It’s the ECU tendon. It came out and came right back in its groove…

“On 14 yesterday, I thought I was done for the week.”

Spieth ended up carding an opening 1-under 70 and followed that with a second-round 67 during which he said he, “felt good.” He’s been dealing with the injury since last year. It forced him out of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill, and he re-aggravated it both last October and during the Valero Texas Open, the week prior to last week’s Masters, where Spieth missed his third cut in his past four PGA Tour starts. He also owns three top-10s.

“I know what the issue is,” Spieth added. “The problem is I’m not giving it any time to heal right now.”