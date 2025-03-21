 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryan Weathers
Marlins pitcher Ryan Weathers sidelined with forearm strain
Ron Rivera
Cal hires former NFL head coach Ron Rivera to be GM of football program
Azzi Fudd
UConn star Azzi Fudd received a timely assist from Stephen Curry during knee rehab

Top Clips

nbc_dps_lappas_250321.jpg
Pitino-Calipari dynamic ‘went sideways’ long ago
nbc_dps_skenes_250321.jpg
Skenes has mixed feelings on automated strike zone
nbc_dps_chris_webber_250321.jpg
Webber: Coaches are getting ‘their own medicine’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryan Weathers
Marlins pitcher Ryan Weathers sidelined with forearm strain
Ron Rivera
Cal hires former NFL head coach Ron Rivera to be GM of football program
Azzi Fudd
UConn star Azzi Fudd received a timely assist from Stephen Curry during knee rehab

Top Clips

nbc_dps_lappas_250321.jpg
Pitino-Calipari dynamic ‘went sideways’ long ago
nbc_dps_skenes_250321.jpg
Skenes has mixed feelings on automated strike zone
nbc_dps_chris_webber_250321.jpg
Webber: Coaches are getting ‘their own medicine’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jordan Spieth’s round comes undone late Friday at Valspar Championship

  
Published March 21, 2025 01:31 PM

It was all going well for Jordan Spieth, which made what happened at the sixth hole Friday feel inevitable.

Spieth was 5 under in his second round of the Valspar Championship, 2 under for the tournament and three off the lead. It was an impressive bounce-back after opening in 3-over 74 Thursday.

Round 2, however, finished on a sour note as Spieth made double bogey on the par-4 sixth, his 15th hole of the day. His tee shot flared to the right and it took him two swings to get his ball near the green. From the rough collar, he couldn’t get up and down, failing to covert a 5-footer for bogey.

Spieth then bogeyed his last hole, the par-4 ninth, despite finding the fairway. He settled for a 2-under 69 to sit at 1 over par, on the projected cut line when he signed his card.

Justin Thomas, who played alongside Spieth for the first two rounds, was also sweating out the cut line at 1 over, following rounds of 73-70.