Jordan Spieth’s round comes undone late Friday at Valspar Championship

It was all going well for Jordan Spieth, which made what happened at the sixth hole Friday feel inevitable.

Spieth was 5 under in his second round of the Valspar Championship, 2 under for the tournament and three off the lead. It was an impressive bounce-back after opening in 3-over 74 Thursday.

Round 2, however, finished on a sour note as Spieth made double bogey on the par-4 sixth, his 15th hole of the day. His tee shot flared to the right and it took him two swings to get his ball near the green. From the rough collar, he couldn’t get up and down, failing to covert a 5-footer for bogey.

Spieth then bogeyed his last hole, the par-4 ninth, despite finding the fairway. He settled for a 2-under 69 to sit at 1 over par, on the projected cut line when he signed his card.

Justin Thomas, who played alongside Spieth for the first two rounds, was also sweating out the cut line at 1 over, following rounds of 73-70.