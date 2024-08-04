 Skip navigation
Kaori Yamamoto leads Annika Sorenstam, Juli Inkster by five at U.S. Senior Women’s Open

  
August 4, 2024
PITTSBURGH — Kaori Yamamoto of Japan shot a 1-over 72 on Saturday to take a five-stroke lead into the final round of the U.S. Senior Women’s Open.

Yamamoto had a 7-under 206 total at Fox Chapel. Afternoon play was delayed for three hours because of rain.

Annika Sorenstam (71) was tied for second with fellow Hall of Famer Juli Inkster (71), Leta Lindley (71) and Mikino Kubo (70). Sorenstam won the 2021 event.

JoAnne Carner missed the weekend cut after matching her age Thursday with an opening 85 and shattering it Friday with an 80. The Hall of Famer has shot her age or lower eight times in the tournament first played in 2018, seven in her last eight rounds.