Lee University senior nabs first-ever PGA Tour exemption given to D-II winner

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sweet Outlaws Sprint history
Brad Sweet announces retirement from full-time sprint car competition
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions
Buccaneers at Saints prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings
Giants at Eagles prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_nba_houvsokc_jalenwilliamsintvv2_251021.jpg
Williams: Banner raising ‘a very special moment’
nbc_nba_houvsokc_hououtlook_251021.jpg
Expectations for Durant, Şengün with Rockets
nbc_nba_housvsokc_jabarismithintv_251021.jpg
Smith Jr: Having KD around is ‘a gift in itself’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sweet Outlaws Sprint history
Brad Sweet announces retirement from full-time sprint car competition
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions
Buccaneers at Saints prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings
Giants at Eagles prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_nba_houvsokc_jalenwilliamsintvv2_251021.jpg
Williams: Banner raising ‘a very special moment’
nbc_nba_houvsokc_hououtlook_251021.jpg
Expectations for Durant, Şengün with Rockets
nbc_nba_housvsokc_jabarismithintv_251021.jpg
Smith Jr: Having KD around is ‘a gift in itself’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lee University senior nabs first-ever PGA Tour exemption given to D-II winner

  • By
  • Brentley Romine,
  • By
  • Brentley Romine
  
Published October 21, 2025 07:29 PM
Korn Ferry finale 'one of greatest days in golf'
October 14, 2025 01:00 PM
Brentley Romine joins Golf Central to describe the incredible scenes at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship where tour cards were earned by 20 golfers.

Drew Zielinski played his first two years of college golf at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College before transferring to Division-II Lee University last season and becoming an All-America honorable mention.

Now a senior, Zielinski will soon be making his PGA Tour debut thanks to a historic victory on Tuesday.

Zielinski birdied each of his final three holes to shoot 6-under 66 and beat teammate and roommate Bennett McNabb by two shots at the Golfweek Fripp Island to Bermuda Invitational. But that wasn’t all; Zielinski’s first D-II individual title also came with a sponsor exemption into the PGA Tour’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Nov. 13-16 at Port Royal Golf Club in Southampton, Bermuda.

This is the first time that a winner of a D-II event has received a PGA Tour exemption.

“I’m just going to soak in this moment and look forward to what’s coming up next,” Zielinski told Golfweek afterward, adding of the exemption, “It was on my mind all day today, and I was just trying to focus on where I was currently, like where I was walking, just staying right here in the present. This opportunity was just unbelievable.”

Lee won the team title by 18 shots over Georgia Southwestern.