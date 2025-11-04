LIV abandons 54-hole format in favor of 72-hole tournaments

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2026 Red Bull KTM Eli Tomac.jpg
Eli Tomac joins Red Bull KTM with Jorge Prado, Aaron Plessinger, making a three-rider 450 roster
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Tara Davis-Woodhall
Americans Davis-Woodhall, McLaughlin-Levrone, Lyles finalists for World Athletics awards
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 10: Major injuries to Jayden Daniels, Tucker Kraft; update on Puka Nacua

Top Clips

nbc_roto_buffalo_251104.jpg
Take Bills against floundering Dolphins
nbc_nba_roleplayers_251104.jpg
Alexander-Walker, Okogie among top role players
nbc_nba_firstallstars_251104.jpg
Which players could make first NBA All-Star team?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2026 Red Bull KTM Eli Tomac.jpg
Eli Tomac joins Red Bull KTM with Jorge Prado, Aaron Plessinger, making a three-rider 450 roster
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Tara Davis-Woodhall
Americans Davis-Woodhall, McLaughlin-Levrone, Lyles finalists for World Athletics awards
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 10: Major injuries to Jayden Daniels, Tucker Kraft; update on Puka Nacua

Top Clips

nbc_roto_buffalo_251104.jpg
Take Bills against floundering Dolphins
nbc_nba_roleplayers_251104.jpg
Alexander-Walker, Okogie among top role players
nbc_nba_firstallstars_251104.jpg
Which players could make first NBA All-Star team?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

LIV abandons 54-hole format in favor of 72-hole tournaments

  • By
  • Ryan Lavner,
  • By
  • Ryan Lavner
  
Published November 4, 2025 01:16 PM
Brennan 'doesn't hate' shrinking Tour membership
November 3, 2025 10:55 PM
Bank of Utah Championship winner Michael Brennan talks with Ryan Lavner about making it to the PGA Tour and his feelings on fewer Tour cards being available.

The “LIV” format is no more.

The league announced Tuesday that, beginning next year, it is moving away from its 54-hole format in favor of a traditional, 72-hole tournament.

Each regular-season event will now be 72 holes of stroke play, with the individual and team components continuing to play out concurrently with the shotgun-start format.

The league said in a press release that most tournaments will be played in the Thursday-Sunday window. It was not immediately clear whether there will be a halfway cut.

This move by LIV is likely part of a larger strategy by the league in its bid to finally earn points through the Official World Golf Ranking. Though the 54-hole competition was not viewed as a deal-breaker by OWGR officials, the decision to go to 72 holes puts the circuit more in line with the other established tours.

Jon Rahm, the two-time LIV individual season-long champion, has been a proponent of the move to 72 holes since he jumped to the league in late 2023. The 54-hole competition was typically a discussion point among skeptics who tried to delegitimize the results.

“This is a win for the league and the players,” Rahm said. “We are competitors to the core, and we want every opportunity to compete at the highest level and to perfect our craft. Moving to 72 holes is the logical next step that strengthens the competition, tests us more fully, and if the growing galleries from last season are any indication, delivers more of what the fans want.”

Earlier this week, LIV announced that the top two finishers at the promotions event in January, to be held at Black Diamond Ranch in Florida, will earn spots for the 2026 LIV season, as well as the top two in the Asian Tour’s International Series standings.