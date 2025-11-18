LPGA announces enhanced viewing, including every round live in 2026

Every round of every LPGA event will be televised live next season, a first since Golf Channel began broadcasting the tour in 1995.

The LPGA also announced Tuesday additional enhancements to coverage in 2026, including partnerships with FM and Trackman. Non-major events will have a 50% increase in the total number of cameras, three times more microphones, slow-motion cameras, drones and quadruple the number of shot-tracing capabilities.

There will also be a heightened focus on player storytelling and more walk-and-talks, the tour stated in a press release.

“The commitments from FM, Trackman and Golf Channel are a game-changer for our athletes, our fans, our partners and our Tour,” said LPGA Commissioner Craig Kessler. “Starting in 2026, fans will immediately see and feel the difference: more cameras, better technology, richer storytelling and more ways to appreciate the unbelievable skill of our players, fully live. We’re grateful for the shared vision and investment from FM, Trackman and Golf Channel. This is a major step forward for the women’s game, and it’s only the beginning. The next chapter for the LPGA is going to be something special.”

The LPGA’s 2026 schedule is expected to be released this week. In addition to the majority of live coverage on Golf Channel, select weekend rounds will be on CNBC.