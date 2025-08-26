LPGA’s Founders Cup signs multiyear deal with Fortinet as title sponsor

The LPGA announced Tuesday a multiyear deal with cybersecurity company Fortinet to be the title sponsor of the Founders Cup.

The 2026 event will be held at Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club in Menlo Park, California, March 19-22.

The Founders Cup debuted in 2011 and honors the LPGA’s 13 women who created the tour in 1950. It was previously sponsored by Cognizant and contested in New Jersey, but went without a title sponsor this season and was held in Florida (won by Yealimi Noh).

“We’re fired up to welcome Fortinet as the title partner of the Founders Cup and grateful for their commitment to elevating this historic event,” LPGA commissioner Craig Kessler in a press release. “The Founders Cup is about honoring the 13 women who built the LPGA from the ground up, and there’s no better stage for that than Sharon Heights — a world-class course that will challenge and showcase our players. Many of our athletes have deep ties to Northern California, and this partnership with Fortinet allows us to celebrate that connection while growing the game and inspiring future generations.”

The LPGA’s full 2026 schedule has not been released but the dates for next year’s Fortinet Founders Cup falls in line with its normal West Coast swing.