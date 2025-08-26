 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Baylor v LSU - Kinder's Texas Bowl
2025 College Football Futures Best Bets for Hesiman and Awards: Playoff Odds, Predictions, Expert Picks
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Golden State Valkyries
WNBA Preview: 2025 MVP race, playoff seeding comes into focus
David Gaudu
Vingegaard concedes lead to Gaudu on tiebreaker rule as Turner wins Stage 4 of Spanish Vuelta

Top Clips

nbc_roto_mercurysparks_250826.jpg
Sparks may struggle to ‘keep up’ with Mercury
nbc_roto_stormfever_250826.jpg
Storm get good matchup against undermanned Fever
nbc_roto_cowboysfutures_250826.jpg
Take under on ‘monumentally incomplete’ Cowboys

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Baylor v LSU - Kinder's Texas Bowl
2025 College Football Futures Best Bets for Hesiman and Awards: Playoff Odds, Predictions, Expert Picks
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Golden State Valkyries
WNBA Preview: 2025 MVP race, playoff seeding comes into focus
David Gaudu
Vingegaard concedes lead to Gaudu on tiebreaker rule as Turner wins Stage 4 of Spanish Vuelta

Top Clips

nbc_roto_mercurysparks_250826.jpg
Sparks may struggle to ‘keep up’ with Mercury
nbc_roto_stormfever_250826.jpg
Storm get good matchup against undermanned Fever
nbc_roto_cowboysfutures_250826.jpg
Take under on ‘monumentally incomplete’ Cowboys

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

LPGA’s Founders Cup signs multiyear deal with Fortinet as title sponsor

  
Published August 26, 2025 12:02 PM
Henderson's win on home soil has 'massive' impact
August 25, 2025 01:31 PM
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss the "massive" impact of Brooke Henderson's CPKC Women's Open win on home soil in Canada and how the LPGA can "better showcase" storylines.

The LPGA announced Tuesday a multiyear deal with cybersecurity company Fortinet to be the title sponsor of the Founders Cup.

The 2026 event will be held at Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club in Menlo Park, California, March 19-22.

The Founders Cup debuted in 2011 and honors the LPGA’s 13 women who created the tour in 1950. It was previously sponsored by Cognizant and contested in New Jersey, but went without a title sponsor this season and was held in Florida (won by Yealimi Noh).

“We’re fired up to welcome Fortinet as the title partner of the Founders Cup and grateful for their commitment to elevating this historic event,” LPGA commissioner Craig Kessler in a press release. “The Founders Cup is about honoring the 13 women who built the LPGA from the ground up, and there’s no better stage for that than Sharon Heights — a world-class course that will challenge and showcase our players. Many of our athletes have deep ties to Northern California, and this partnership with Fortinet allows us to celebrate that connection while growing the game and inspiring future generations.”

The LPGA’s full 2026 schedule has not been released but the dates for next year’s Fortinet Founders Cup falls in line with its normal West Coast swing.