LPGA’s JM Eagle sponsors donating $6.5 million to LA fire relief

The two tournament sponsors for the LPGA’s JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro are donating $6.5 million to Los Angeles wildfire relief organizations.

The event will be contested at El Caballero Country Club in Los Angeles, April 17-20. Additionally, the LPGA stated in a news release, “Those affected by the Eaton and Palisades Fires will receive complimentary grounds tickets (up to four per family) during tournament competition rounds Thursday-Sunday.”

All first responders (fire, police and emergency medical technicians) as well as members of the military (active, reserved, retired and veterans) will receive up to four free tickets per family, too.

For the second consecutive year, courtesy the title and presenting sponsors, LPGA competitors in the 144-player field will get free accommodations for the week. Hannah Green is the two-time defending champion.

JM Eagle previously donated $1.5 million in support of relief efforts and is committed to donate “another $5 million towards rebuilding communities affected by the fires.”

“The LPGA Tour has a rich history in Los Angeles, and we are committed to giving back to our city in a variety of ways through the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro. We want to put on a splendid event showcasing world-class players and inspiring a love for this great game of golf in more communities across generations,” Walter and Shirley Wang, CEOs of JM Eagle and Plastpro, said in the release.