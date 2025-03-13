 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Oklahoman
SEC Tournament - Texas vs. Texas A&M Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Recent Stats
Syndication: The Tennessean
SEC Tournament - Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Recent Stats
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2025 - Final Round
Past champion Jason Day withdraws from Players Championship

Top Clips

nbc_pft_allennewdeal_250313.jpg
Allen didn’t want new deal to ‘kill’ salary cap
nbc_pft_sbmvp_250313.jpg
PFT Draft: Best second act for Super Bowl MVP
nbc_pft_dknews_250313.jpg
Metcalf move is ‘dramatic shift’ for Steelers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Oklahoman
SEC Tournament - Texas vs. Texas A&M Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Recent Stats
Syndication: The Tennessean
SEC Tournament - Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Recent Stats
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2025 - Final Round
Past champion Jason Day withdraws from Players Championship

Top Clips

nbc_pft_allennewdeal_250313.jpg
Allen didn’t want new deal to ‘kill’ salary cap
nbc_pft_sbmvp_250313.jpg
PFT Draft: Best second act for Super Bowl MVP
nbc_pft_dknews_250313.jpg
Metcalf move is ‘dramatic shift’ for Steelers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

LPGA’s JM Eagle sponsors donating $6.5 million to LA fire relief

  
Published March 13, 2025 10:43 AM

The two tournament sponsors for the LPGA’s JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro are donating $6.5 million to Los Angeles wildfire relief organizations.

The event will be contested at El Caballero Country Club in Los Angeles, April 17-20. Additionally, the LPGA stated in a news release, “Those affected by the Eaton and Palisades Fires will receive complimentary grounds tickets (up to four per family) during tournament competition rounds Thursday-Sunday.”

All first responders (fire, police and emergency medical technicians) as well as members of the military (active, reserved, retired and veterans) will receive up to four free tickets per family, too.

For the second consecutive year, courtesy the title and presenting sponsors, LPGA competitors in the 144-player field will get free accommodations for the week. Hannah Green is the two-time defending champion.

JM Eagle previously donated $1.5 million in support of relief efforts and is committed to donate “another $5 million towards rebuilding communities affected by the fires.”

“The LPGA Tour has a rich history in Los Angeles, and we are committed to giving back to our city in a variety of ways through the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro. We want to put on a splendid event showcasing world-class players and inspiring a love for this great game of golf in more communities across generations,” Walter and Shirley Wang, CEOs of JM Eagle and Plastpro, said in the release.