Ludvig Åberg fires 64 to share lead in first round of BMW PGA Championship

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Fans in stands.JPG
SuperMotocross St. Louis 2025, Round 2: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots
Patriots at Dolphins 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Broncos vs. Colts 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bmwr1_250911.jpg
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 1
nbc_cfb_nd_paulingpkg_250911.jpg
Pauling growing into leadership role for ND
nbc_roto_jonathantaylor_250911.jpg
Taylor not on injury report, will play vs. Broncos

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Fans in stands.JPG
SuperMotocross St. Louis 2025, Round 2: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots
Patriots at Dolphins 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Broncos vs. Colts 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bmwr1_250911.jpg
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 1
nbc_cfb_nd_paulingpkg_250911.jpg
Pauling growing into leadership role for ND
nbc_roto_jonathantaylor_250911.jpg
Taylor not on injury report, will play vs. Broncos

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ludvig Åberg fires 64 to share lead in first round of BMW PGA Championship

  
Published September 11, 2025 05:26 PM
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 1
September 11, 2025 04:08 PM
Watch highlights from the first round of the BMW PGA Championship at the Wentworth Club in England.

VIRGINIA WATER, England — Ludvig Åberg held a share of the lead and Rory McIlroy found the water on the final hole to finish five shots back on the opening day of the weather-affected BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on Thursday.

Åberg, a Swede who is a captain’s pick for the European Ryder Cup team that heads to Bethpage Black later this month, shot 8-under 64 to join Tom Vaillant atop the leaderboard.

McIlroy, who won the Irish Open in a playoff victory over Joakim Lagergren on Sunday, made birdies on the first and fourth holes before a bogey on the par-3 fifth.

The Northern Irishman added birdies on the 10th, 12th and 16th. But he hit his approach at the par-five 18th into the water, settling for a bogey and a first-round 69.

Play was suspended because of darkness at 7:30 p.m. local time, so Thursday’s late starters will have to complete their opening rounds Friday morning. A 90-minute weather delay had disrupted play in the afternoon.

Casey Jarvis was alone in third place, one shot off the lead.

Ryder Cup training camp

All but one player from Europe’s Ryder Cup team is at Wentworth. European captain Luke Donald said last week in Ireland that Sepp Straka is home with his wife, who recently gave birth prematurely.

Åberg started his day with a bogey at the first hole, but then did not drop a shot, making four birdies on the front nine and two more at the 10th and 12th before ending his round with three birdies.

BMW PGA Championship 2025 - Previews
BMW PGA Championship 2025: How to watch European Ryder Cup players at Wentworth
Eleven of the 12 European Ryder Cup team members are in action at this week’s DP World Tour flagship event. Here’s how you can watch.

Matt Fitzpatrick (66), another of Donald’s picks, was two shots off the lead while Ryder Cup teammates Justin Rose and Shane Lowry were a further shot back.

Former No. 1 Jon Rahm had three birdies from the 15th in his 71.