 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2002 Winter Olympics
Salt Lake City 2034 announces Podium34 fundraising program, $200 million so far
PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round
Procore Championship 2025: How to watch U.S. Ryder Cup players in Napa
SMX 2025 Rd 01 zMax Malcolm Stewart closeup.JPG
Update: Malcolm Stewart intends to mount up for SMX Round 2 in St. Louis
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rodgers_250908.jpg
Rodgers can be a top 15 to top 18 QB in fantasy
nbc_roto_worthy_250908.jpg
How Worthy’s absence may affect Chiefs’ receivers
nbc_golf_gt_ewanmurray_250908.jpg
McIlroy having ‘the best season of his career’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2002 Winter Olympics
Salt Lake City 2034 announces Podium34 fundraising program, $200 million so far
PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round
Procore Championship 2025: How to watch U.S. Ryder Cup players in Napa
SMX 2025 Rd 01 zMax Malcolm Stewart closeup.JPG
Update: Malcolm Stewart intends to mount up for SMX Round 2 in St. Louis
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rodgers_250908.jpg
Rodgers can be a top 15 to top 18 QB in fantasy
nbc_roto_worthy_250908.jpg
How Worthy’s absence may affect Chiefs’ receivers
nbc_golf_gt_ewanmurray_250908.jpg
McIlroy having ‘the best season of his career’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

BMW PGA Championship 2025: How to watch European Ryder Cup players at Wentworth

  
Published September 8, 2025 06:28 PM
Should Team Europe be favored in the Ryder Cup?
September 8, 2025 03:56 PM
Brentley Romine shares his thoughts on the United States beating Great Britain &amp; Ireland for their fifth consecutive victory in the Walker Cup, explaining how golf star Bryson DeChambeau's support helped the Americans.

While U.S. Ryder Cup players prepare in California, the European side will be in (near) full force eight time zones away.

Eleven of the 12 European Ryder Cup players are competing in this week’s BMW PGA Championship, making the DP World Tour’s flagship event even stronger. The lone absence is Sepp Straka.

European captain Luke Donald is also in the field, which additionally includes Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners, Min Woo Lee, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott and Billy Horschel, the 2024 champ who is playing in his first event since right hip surgery in May.

PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round
Procore Championship 2025: How to watch U.S. Ryder Cup players in Napa
Ten of the 12 U.S. Ryder Cup team members are in action at this week’s PGA Tour event. Here’s how you can watch.

How to watch the BMW PGA Championship

All times EDT; stream links added when available.

Thursday, Sept. 11

  • 7AM-1PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Friday, Sept. 12

  • 7AM-1PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Sept. 13

  • 7AM-12:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Sunday, Sept. 14

  • 7AM-12:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app