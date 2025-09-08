BMW PGA Championship 2025: How to watch European Ryder Cup players at Wentworth

While U.S. Ryder Cup players prepare in California, the European side will be in (near) full force eight time zones away.

Eleven of the 12 European Ryder Cup players are competing in this week’s BMW PGA Championship, making the DP World Tour’s flagship event even stronger. The lone absence is Sepp Straka.

European captain Luke Donald is also in the field, which additionally includes Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners, Min Woo Lee, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott and Billy Horschel, the 2024 champ who is playing in his first event since right hip surgery in May.

How to watch the BMW PGA Championship

All times EDT; stream links added when available.

Thursday, Sept. 11



7AM-1PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Friday, Sept. 12



7AM-1PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Sept. 13



7AM-12:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Sunday, Sept. 14

