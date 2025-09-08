 Skip navigation
Procore Championship 2025: How to watch U.S. Ryder Cup players in Napa

  
Published September 8, 2025 06:26 PM
The PGA Tour’s fall season begins with the Procore Championship, which will feature a bevy of U.S. Ryder Cup players.

Ten of the 12 members of this year’s home team (minus Xander Schauffele and LIV’s Bryson DeChambeau) will be competing at Silverado Resort in Napa, California.

Keegan Bradley will be there as well, but not as a player. He’ll have on his U.S. captain’s hat and be able to see how his guys perform — together.

With the Ryder Cup Sept. 26-28 at Bethpage Black, this will be the last chance for American players to get some tournament reps. PGA Tour officials are grouping them together over the first two rounds, which Golf Channel will highlight in its Thursday and Friday windows.

How to watch the Procore Championship

All times EDT; stream links added when available.

Thursday, Sept. 11

  • 6-9PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Friday, Sept. 12

  • 1-4PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Sept. 13

  • 6-9PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Sunday, Sept. 14

  • 6-9PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app