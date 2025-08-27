 Skip navigation
Ryder Cup 2025 capsules: Meet the 12-player U.S. team

  
Published August 27, 2025 11:33 AM

The picks are in, and Keegan Bradley’s 12-man U.S. Ryder Cup team is set for the Sept. 26-28 matches at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.

Bradley filled out his squad on Wednesday morning, adding captain’s picks Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin, Sam Burns and Cameron Young to the six already-qualified players – Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau.

In doing so, Bradley will not be the first playing captain since 1962.

Here is a closer look at each of the 12 U.S. Ryder Cup team members:

scheffler_1920_ryder21_d3.jpg

Scottie Scheffler

  • Age: 29
  • Hometown: Dallas
  • No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 3 (2021, 2023, 2025)
  • Career Ryder Cup record: 2-2-3
  • Final U.S. Ryder Cup points rank: 1st
  • OWGR rank: 1st
  • Data Golf rank: 1st
  • True strokes gained rank: 1st (+3.32)
  • Wins in 2025: 5 (CJ Cup Byron Nelson, PGA Championship, Memorial Tournament, Open Championship, BMW Championship)
  • What he brings: Everything. He’s Scottie Scheffler.

2025 U.S. OPEN - Final Round

OAKMONT, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 15: J.J. Spaun fist pumps after making the winning putt on the 18th green during the final round of 125th U.S. Open Championship at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PGA TOUR

J.J. Spaun

  • Age: 35
  • Hometown: Los Angeles
  • No. of Ryder Cup appearances: Rookie
  • Career Ryder Cup record: N/A
  • Final U.S. Ryder Cup points rank: 2nd
  • OWGR rank: 7th
  • Data Golf rank: 19th
  • True strokes gained rank: 7th (+1.56)
  • Wins in 2025: 1 (U.S. Open)
  • What he brings: Ranked seventh on Tour in strokes gained approach, which wasn’t surprising. However, he broke out this season, capturing his first major, with help from an improving short game.

schauffele_1920_ryder21_cigar.jpg

Xander Schauffele

  • Age: 31
  • Hometown: San Diego
  • No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 3 (2021, 2023, 2025)
  • Career Ryder Cup record: 4-4
  • Final U.S. Ryder Cup points rank: 3rd
  • OWGR rank: 3rd
  • Data Golf rank: 8th
  • True strokes gained rank: 21st (+1.28)
  • Wins in 2025: 0
  • What he brings: Though he’s had a down year, the swagger will undoubtedly be there at Bethpage – and hopefully the game falls into place behind what’s still been great iron play (12th in strokes gained approach).

TOUR Championship 2025 - Round One

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 21: Russell Henley of the United States reacts on the 18th green during the first round of the TOUR Championship 2025 at East Lake Golf Club on August 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Russell Henley

  • Age: 36
  • Hometown: Columbus, Georgia
  • No. of Ryder Cup appearances: Rookie
  • Career Ryder Cup record: N/A
  • Final U.S. Ryder Cup points rank: 4th
  • OWGR rank: 4th
  • Data Golf rank: 5th
  • True strokes gained rank: 4th (+1.95)
  • Wins in 2025: 1 (Arnold Palmer Invitational)
  • What he brings: Not long, but makes up everywhere else – 13th in strokes gained approach, sixth around the greens and 32nd in putting, though the latter usually is better. Also proved at the last Presidents Cup that he can be a lethal partner for Scheffler.

Farmers Insurance Open 2025 - Final Round

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Harris English poses with the trophy after winning the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 25, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Harris English

  • Age: 36
  • Hometown: Sea Island, Georgia
  • No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 2 (2021, 2025)
  • Career Ryder Cup record: 1-2
  • Final U.S. Ryder Cup points rank: 5th
  • OWGR rank: 10th
  • Data Golf rank: 21st
  • True strokes gained rank: 16th (+1.34)
  • Wins in 2025: 1 (Farmers Insurance Open)
  • What he brings: Despite this being just his second Ryder Cup, English has a veteran presence about him. And though he’s struggled with the irons this year, he’s top 20 in putting.

Bryson DeChambeau, 153rd Open Championship

(Photo by Oisin Keniry/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

Bryson DeChambeau

  • Age: 31
  • Hometown: Clovis, California
  • No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 3 (2018, 2021, 2025)
  • Career Ryder Cup record: 2-3-1
  • Final U.S. Ryder Cup points rank: 6th
  • OWGR rank: 18th
  • Data Golf rank: 6th
  • True strokes gained rank: 2nd* (+1.70)
  • Wins in 2025: 1 (LIV Golf Korea)
  • What he brings: Passion, energy and the long ball. He hasn’t been great in this event, but he’ll likely have the crowd behind him.

*official LIV events only

jthomas_1920_ryder21_champagne.jpg

Justin Thomas

  • Age: 32
  • Hometown: Louisville, Kentucky
  • No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 4 (2018, 2021, 2023, 2025)
  • Career Ryder Cup record: 7-4-2
  • Final U.S. Ryder Cup points rank: 7th
  • OWGR rank: 5th
  • Data Golf rank: 11th
  • True strokes gained rank: 5th (+1.69)
  • Wins in 2025: 1 (RBC Heritage)
  • What he brings: May not have ranked in the top 15 in any of the four strokes-gained metrics, but his inclusion as this team’s veteran leader leaves no doubt.

PGA: Ryder Cup - Day One

Sep 29, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team USA golfer Collin Morikawa gives a thumbs up after making a putt on the 10th hole during day one fourballs round for the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Collin Morikawa

  • Age: 28
  • Hometown: La Canada Flintridge, California
  • No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 3 (2021, 2023, 2025)
  • Career Ryder Cup record: 4-3-1
  • Final U.S. Ryder Cup points rank: 8th
  • OWGR rank: 8th
  • Data Golf rank: 26th
  • True strokes gained rank: 9th (+1.50)
  • Wins in 2025: 0
  • What he brings: Easily in the worst form of the 12 team members, but he was still third on Tour in strokes gained approach and 13th off the tee, even if his length, or lack of, leaves a lot to be desired at Bethpage.

Ben Griffin, PGA Tour

Ben Griffin

  • Age: 29
  • Hometown: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • No. of Ryder Cup appearances: Rookie
  • Career Ryder Cup record: N/A
  • Final U.S. Ryder Cup points rank: 9th
  • OWGR rank: 17th
  • Data Golf rank: 7th
  • True strokes gained rank: 11th (+1.44)
  • Wins in 2025: 2 (Charles Schwab Challenge, Zurich Classic)
  • What he brings: Not only has he popped for two wins this year, including one in a foursomes/four-ball format in New Orleans, but he posted two top-10s in majors and continued to play solidly through the playoffs. Balance game as his worst strokes-gained rank is 56th off the tee.

PGA: Wyndham Championship - Final Round

Aug 3, 2025; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Cameron Young with the Sam Snead Cup after the final round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Allison Lawhon-Imagn Images

Allison Lawhon-Imagn Images

Cameron Young

  • Age: 28
  • Hometown: Scarborough, New York
  • No. of Ryder Cup appearances: Rookie
  • Career Ryder Cup record: N/A
  • Final U.S. Ryder Cup points rank: 14th
  • OWGR rank: 20th
  • Data Golf rank: 17th
  • True strokes gained rank: 33rd (+0.98)
  • Wins in 2025: 1 (Wyndham Championship)
  • What he brings: Great recent form and an unmatched connection with Bethpage, which he’s won a New York State Open on. Long and sixth on Tour in putting, too.

PGA: Ryder Cup - Final Day

Oct 1, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team USA golfer Patrick Cantlay reacts on the 16th green during the final day of the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Cantlay

  • Age: 33
  • Hometown: Long Beach, California
  • No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 3 (2021, 2023, 2025)
  • Career Ryder Cup record: 5-2-1
  • Final U.S. Ryder Cup points rank: 15th
  • OWGR rank: 21st
  • Data Golf rank: 14th
  • True strokes gained rank: 6th (+1.59)
  • Wins in 2025: 0
  • What he brings: Only Thomas has won more Ryder Cup matches on this team than Cantlay, who ranked ninth in strokes gained approach this season.

PGA: Ryder Cup - Practice Round

September 28, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team USA golfer Sam Burns catches a golf ball on the driving range during a practice day for the Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Sam Burns

  • Age: 29
  • Hometown: Shreveport, Louisiana
  • No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 2 (2023, 2025)
  • Career Ryder Cup record: 1-2
  • Final U.S. Ryder Cup points rank: 16th
  • OWGR rank: 22nd
  • Data Golf rank: 9th
  • True strokes gained rank: 15th (+1.35)
  • Wins in 2025: 0
  • What he brings: Ranked No. 1 on Tour in strokes gained putting this season and finally has some major confidence after holding the 54-hole lead at Oakmont.