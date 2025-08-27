Ryder Cup 2025 capsules: Meet the 12-player U.S. team

The picks are in, and Keegan Bradley’s 12-man U.S. Ryder Cup team is set for the Sept. 26-28 matches at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.

Bradley filled out his squad on Wednesday morning, adding captain’s picks Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin, Sam Burns and Cameron Young to the six already-qualified players – Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau.

In doing so, Bradley will not be the first playing captain since 1962.

Here is a closer look at each of the 12 U.S. Ryder Cup team members:

Scottie Scheffler

Age: 29

29 Hometown: Dallas

Dallas No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 3 (2021, 2023, 2025)

3 (2021, 2023, 2025) Career Ryder Cup record: 2-2-3

2-2-3 Final U.S. Ryder Cup points rank: 1st

1st OWGR rank: 1st

1st Data Golf rank : 1st

: 1st True strokes gained rank: 1st (+3.32)

1st (+3.32) Wins in 2025: 5 (CJ Cup Byron Nelson, PGA Championship, Memorial Tournament, Open Championship, BMW Championship)

5 (CJ Cup Byron Nelson, PGA Championship, Memorial Tournament, Open Championship, BMW Championship) What he brings: Everything. He’s Scottie Scheffler.

J.J. Spaun

Age: 35

35 Hometown: Los Angeles

Los Angeles No. of Ryder Cup appearances: Rookie

Rookie Career Ryder Cup record: N/A

N/A Final U.S. Ryder Cup points rank: 2nd

2nd OWGR rank: 7th

7th Data Golf rank: 19th

19th True strokes gained rank: 7th (+1.56)

7th (+1.56) Wins in 2025: 1 (U.S. Open)

1 (U.S. Open) What he brings: Ranked seventh on Tour in strokes gained approach, which wasn’t surprising. However, he broke out this season, capturing his first major, with help from an improving short game.

Xander Schauffele

Age: 31

31 Hometown: San Diego

San Diego No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 3 (2021, 2023, 2025)

3 (2021, 2023, 2025) Career Ryder Cup record: 4-4

4-4 Final U.S. Ryder Cup points rank: 3rd

3rd OWGR rank: 3rd

3rd Data Golf rank: 8th

8th True strokes gained rank: 21st (+1.28)

21st (+1.28) Wins in 2025: 0

0 What he brings: Though he’s had a down year, the swagger will undoubtedly be there at Bethpage – and hopefully the game falls into place behind what’s still been great iron play (12th in strokes gained approach).

Russell Henley

Age: 36

36 Hometown: Columbus, Georgia

Columbus, Georgia No. of Ryder Cup appearances: Rookie

Rookie Career Ryder Cup record: N/A

N/A Final U.S. Ryder Cup points rank: 4th

4th OWGR rank: 4th

4th Data Golf rank: 5th

5th True strokes gained rank: 4th (+1.95)

4th (+1.95) Wins in 2025: 1 (Arnold Palmer Invitational)

1 (Arnold Palmer Invitational) What he brings: Not long, but makes up everywhere else – 13th in strokes gained approach, sixth around the greens and 32nd in putting, though the latter usually is better. Also proved at the last Presidents Cup that he can be a lethal partner for Scheffler.

Harris English

Age: 36

36 Hometown: Sea Island, Georgia

Sea Island, Georgia No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 2 (2021, 2025)

2 (2021, 2025) Career Ryder Cup record: 1-2

1-2 Final U.S. Ryder Cup points rank: 5th

5th OWGR rank: 10th

10th Data Golf rank: 21st

21st True strokes gained rank: 16th (+1.34)

16th (+1.34) Wins in 2025: 1 (Farmers Insurance Open)

1 (Farmers Insurance Open) What he brings: Despite this being just his second Ryder Cup, English has a veteran presence about him. And though he’s struggled with the irons this year, he’s top 20 in putting.

Bryson DeChambeau

Age: 31

31 Hometown: Clovis, California

Clovis, California No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 3 (2018, 2021, 2025)

3 (2018, 2021, 2025) Career Ryder Cup record: 2-3-1

2-3-1 Final U.S. Ryder Cup points rank: 6th

6th OWGR rank: 18th

18th Data Golf rank: 6th

6th True strokes gained rank: 2nd* (+1.70)

2nd* (+1.70) Wins in 2025: 1 (LIV Golf Korea)

1 (LIV Golf Korea) What he brings: Passion, energy and the long ball. He hasn’t been great in this event, but he’ll likely have the crowd behind him.

*official LIV events only

Justin Thomas

Age: 32

32 Hometown: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 4 (2018, 2021, 2023, 2025)

4 (2018, 2021, 2023, 2025) Career Ryder Cup record: 7-4-2

7-4-2 Final U.S. Ryder Cup points rank: 7th

7th OWGR rank: 5th

5th Data Golf rank: 11th

11th True strokes gained rank: 5th (+1.69)

5th (+1.69) Wins in 2025: 1 (RBC Heritage)

1 (RBC Heritage) What he brings: May not have ranked in the top 15 in any of the four strokes-gained metrics, but his inclusion as this team’s veteran leader leaves no doubt.

Collin Morikawa

Age: 28

28 Hometown: La Canada Flintridge, California

La Canada Flintridge, California No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 3 (2021, 2023, 2025)

3 (2021, 2023, 2025) Career Ryder Cup record: 4-3-1

4-3-1 Final U.S. Ryder Cup points rank: 8th

8th OWGR rank: 8th

8th Data Golf rank: 26th

26th True strokes gained rank: 9th (+1.50)

9th (+1.50) Wins in 2025: 0

0 What he brings: Easily in the worst form of the 12 team members, but he was still third on Tour in strokes gained approach and 13th off the tee, even if his length, or lack of, leaves a lot to be desired at Bethpage.

Ben Griffin

Age: 29

29 Hometown: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina No. of Ryder Cup appearances: Rookie

Rookie Career Ryder Cup record: N/A

N/A Final U.S. Ryder Cup points rank: 9th

9th OWGR rank: 17th

17th Data Golf rank: 7th

7th True strokes gained rank: 11th (+1.44)

11th (+1.44) Wins in 2025: 2 (Charles Schwab Challenge, Zurich Classic)

2 (Charles Schwab Challenge, Zurich Classic) What he brings: Not only has he popped for two wins this year, including one in a foursomes/four-ball format in New Orleans, but he posted two top-10s in majors and continued to play solidly through the playoffs. Balance game as his worst strokes-gained rank is 56th off the tee.

Cameron Young

Age: 28

28 Hometown: Scarborough, New York

Scarborough, New York No. of Ryder Cup appearances: Rookie

Rookie Career Ryder Cup record: N/A

N/A Final U.S. Ryder Cup points rank: 14th

14th OWGR rank: 20th

20th Data Golf rank: 17th

17th True strokes gained rank: 33rd (+0.98)

33rd (+0.98) Wins in 2025: 1 (Wyndham Championship)

1 (Wyndham Championship) What he brings: Great recent form and an unmatched connection with Bethpage, which he’s won a New York State Open on. Long and sixth on Tour in putting, too.

Patrick Cantlay

Age: 33

33 Hometown: Long Beach, California

Long Beach, California No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 3 (2021, 2023, 2025)

3 (2021, 2023, 2025) Career Ryder Cup record: 5-2-1

5-2-1 Final U.S. Ryder Cup points rank: 15th

15th OWGR rank: 21st

21st Data Golf rank: 14th

14th True strokes gained rank: 6th (+1.59)

6th (+1.59) Wins in 2025: 0

0 What he brings: Only Thomas has won more Ryder Cup matches on this team than Cantlay, who ranked ninth in strokes gained approach this season.

Sam Burns