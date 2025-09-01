Ryder Cup 2025 rosters: Meet the 12-player European team

The Europeans are nearly running it back.

Luke Donald, who led Europe to a resounding victory two years ago in Rome, not only returns as captain for the Sept. 26-28 matches at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, but after announcing his six captain’s picks on Monday, Donald welcomes back 11 of his 12 players from the 2023 roster.

Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton and Rasmus Höjgaard were the automatic qualifiers, while Donald selected Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick and Jon Rahm. Only Höjgaard is new from 2023, as he replaced his twin, Nicolai.

Here is a closer look at each of the 12 European Ryder Cup team members:

Sep 29, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team Europe golfer Tommy Fleetwood and golfer Rory McIlroy celebrate on the seventeenth green during day one foursomes round for the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy

Age: 36

36 Home country: Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 8 (2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2021, 2023, 2025)

8 (2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2021, 2023, 2025) Career Ryder Cup record: 16-13-4

16-13-4 Final European Ryder Cup points rank: 1st

1st OWGR rank: 2nd

2nd Data Golf rank: 4th

4th True strokes gained rank: 2nd (+2.33)

2nd (+2.33) Wins in 2025: 3 (AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, The Players, Masters)

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 16: Robert MacIntyre of Scotland reacts to his putt on the 14th green during the third round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 16, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images

Robert MacIntyre

Age: 29

29 Home country: Scotland

Scotland No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 2 (2023, 2025)

2 (2023, 2025) Career Ryder Cup record: 2-0-1

2-0-1 Final European Ryder Cup points rank: 2nd

2nd OWGR rank: 9th

9th Data Golf rank: 13th

13th True strokes gained rank: 12th (+1.43)

12th (+1.43) Wins in 2025: 0 (Runners-up at U.S. Open and BMW Championship)

ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 01: Tommy Fleetwood of Team Europe celebrates after playing from the 17th tee during the Sunday singles matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on October 01, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Getty Images

Tommy Fleetwood

Age: 34

34 Home country: England

England No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 4 (2018, 2021, 2023, 2025)

4 (2018, 2021, 2023, 2025) Career Ryder Cup record: 7-3-2

7-3-2 Final European Ryder Cup points rank: 3rd

3rd OWGR rank: 6th

6th Data Golf rank: 2nd

2nd True strokes gained rank: 3rd (+2.21)

3rd (+2.21) Wins in 2025: 1 (Tour Championship)

Rome , Italy - 30 September 2023; Justin Rose of Europe celebrates after winning his match on the 16th green during the afternoon fourball matches on day two of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Sportsfile via Getty Images

Justin Rose

Age: 45

45 Home country: England

England No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 7 (2008, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2023, 2025)

7 (2008, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2023, 2025) Career Ryder Cup record: 14-9-3

14-9-3 Final European Ryder Cup points rank: 4th

4th OWGR rank: 12th

12th Data Golf rank: 47th

47th True strokes gained rank: 32nd (+1.01)

32nd (+1.01) Wins in 2025: 1 (FedEx St. Jude Championship)

Rasmus Hojgaard misses a putt on the 18th during day one of the Betfred British Masters 2025 at The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield. Picture date: Thursday August 21, 2025. (Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images) PA Images via Getty Images

Rasmus Højgaard

Age: 24

24 Home country: Denmark

Denmark No. of Ryder Cup appearances: Rookie

Rookie Career Ryder Cup record: N/A

N/A Final European Ryder Cup points rank: 5th

5th OWGR rank: 52nd

52nd Data Golf rank: 39th

39th True strokes gained rank: 91st (+0.19); 1st on DPWT (+1.29)

Wins in 2025: 0 (Runners-up at Danish Championship and Omega European Masters)

ROME, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 27: Tyrrell Hatton of Team Europe speaks in a press conference ahead of a practice round prior to the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 27, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Getty Images

Tyrrell Hatton

Age: 33

33 Home country: England

England No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 4 (2018, 2021, 2023, 2025)

4 (2018, 2021, 2023, 2025) Career Ryder Cup record: 5-4-2

5-4-2 Final European Ryder Cup points rank: 6th

6th OWGR rank: 25th

25th Data Golf rank: 30th

30th True strokes gained rank: 12th on LIV Golf (+0.57)

12th on LIV Golf (+0.57) Wins in 2025: 1 (Hero Dubai Desert Classic)

Rome , Italy - 1 October 2023; Shane Lowry of Europe, right, and teammate Rory McIlroy celebrate after the final day of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Sportsfile via Getty Images

Shane Lowry

Age: 38

38 Home country: Ireland

Ireland No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 3 (2021, 2023, 2025)

3 (2021, 2023, 2025) Career Ryder Cup record: 2-3-1

2-3-1 Final European Ryder Cup points rank: 7th

7th OWGR rank: 23rd

23rd Data Golf rank: 38th

38th True strokes gained rank: 24th (+1.26)

24th (+1.26) Wins in 2025: 0 (Runners-up at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Truist Championship)

PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Sepp Straka of Austria shakes hands with Hideki Matsuyama of Japan on the 18th hole after finishing their second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on January 31, 2025 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Getty Images

Sepp Straka

Age: 32

32 Home country: Austria

Austria No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 2 (2023, 2025)

2 (2023, 2025) Career Ryder Cup record: 1-2

1-2 Final European Ryder Cup points rank: 8th

8th OWGR rank: 13th

13th Data Golf rank: 35th

35th True strokes gained rank: 8th (+1.53)

8th (+1.53) Wins in 2025: 2 (American Express, Truist Championship)

Team Europe’s Ludvig Aberg at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome, Italy, ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup. Picture date: Tuesday September 26, 2023. (Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images) PA Images via Getty Images

Ludvig Åberg

Age: 25

25 Home country: Sweden

Sweden No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 2 (2023, 2025)

2 (2023, 2025) Career Ryder Cup record: 2-2

2-2 Final European Ryder Cup points rank: 9th

9th OWGR rank: 14th

14th Data Golf rank: 16th

16th True strokes gained rank: 17th (+1.33)

17th (+1.33) Wins in 2025: 1 (Genesis Invitational)

Viktor Hovland of Norway lifts the trophy as he celebrates with team Europe teammates the victory of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Rome, (Italy), October 1st, 2023 (Photo by Elianto/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images) Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Viktor Hovland

Age: 28

28 Home country: Norway

Norway No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 3 (2021, 2023, 2025)

3 (2021, 2023, 2025) Career Ryder Cup record: 3-4-3

3-4-3 Final European Ryder Cup points rank: 10th

10th OWGR rank: 15th

15th Data Golf rank: 15th

15th True strokes gained rank: 13th (+1.38)

13th (+1.38) Wins in 2025: 1 (Valspar Championship)

ROME, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 29: Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick of Team Europe celebrate on the 15th green following their round during the Friday afternoon fourball matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 29, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Getty Images

Matt Fitzpatrick

Age: 31

31 Home country: England

England No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 4 (2016, 2021, 2023, 2025)

4 (2016, 2021, 2023, 2025) Career Ryder Cup record: 1-7

1-7 Final European Ryder Cup points rank: 11th

11th OWGR rank: 29th

29th Data Golf rank: 8th

8th True strokes gained rank: 23rd (+1.26)

23rd (+1.26) Wins in 2025: 0

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: Tiger Woods of the United States congratulates Jon Rahm of Europe on victory during singles matches of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 30, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Jon Rahm