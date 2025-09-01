 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Winners, losers from Southern 500 NASCAR Cup playoff opener
carter davis miami
No. 10 Miami digs in late, tops No. 6 Notre Dame 27-24 in thriller
2023 Ryder Cup Singles Matches
Luke Donald makes picks, ready to run it back with nearly identical European Ryder Cup team

nbc_pl_jacksontransfer_250901.jpg
Report: Bayern, Chelsea reach deal on Jackson
nbc_golf_lukedonaldintv_250901.jpg
Donald learning from road Ryder Cup victories
hovland.jpg
Hovland's struggles will fuel him at Ryder Cup

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Ryder Cup 2025 rosters: Meet the 12-player European team

  
Published September 1, 2025 02:58 PM

The Europeans are nearly running it back.

Luke Donald, who led Europe to a resounding victory two years ago in Rome, not only returns as captain for the Sept. 26-28 matches at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, but after announcing his six captain’s picks on Monday, Donald welcomes back 11 of his 12 players from the 2023 roster.

Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton and Rasmus Höjgaard were the automatic qualifiers, while Donald selected Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick and Jon Rahm. Only Höjgaard is new from 2023, as he replaced his twin, Nicolai.

Here is a closer look at each of the 12 European Ryder Cup team members:

PGA: Ryder Cup - Day One

Sep 29, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team Europe golfer Tommy Fleetwood and golfer Rory McIlroy celebrate on the seventeenth green during day one foursomes round for the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy

  • Age: 36
  • Home country: Northern Ireland
  • No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 8 (2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2021, 2023, 2025)
  • Career Ryder Cup record: 16-13-4
  • Final European Ryder Cup points rank: 1st
  • OWGR rank: 2nd
  • Data Golf rank: 4th
  • True strokes gained rank: 2nd (+2.33)
  • Wins in 2025: 3 (AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, The Players, Masters)

BMW Championship 2025 - Round Three

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 16: Robert MacIntyre of Scotland reacts to his putt on the 14th green during the third round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 16, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Robert MacIntyre

  • Age: 29
  • Home country: Scotland
  • No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 2 (2023, 2025)
  • Career Ryder Cup record: 2-0-1
  • Final European Ryder Cup points rank: 2nd
  • OWGR rank: 9th
  • Data Golf rank: 13th
  • True strokes gained rank: 12th (+1.43)
  • Wins in 2025: 0 (Runners-up at U.S. Open and BMW Championship)

2023 Ryder Cup - Singles Matches

ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 01: Tommy Fleetwood of Team Europe celebrates after playing from the 17th tee during the Sunday singles matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on October 01, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Tommy Fleetwood

  • Age: 34
  • Home country: England
  • No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 4 (2018, 2021, 2023, 2025)
  • Career Ryder Cup record: 7-3-2
  • Final European Ryder Cup points rank: 3rd
  • OWGR rank: 6th
  • Data Golf rank: 2nd
  • True strokes gained rank: 3rd (+2.21)
  • Wins in 2025: 1 (Tour Championship)

2023 Ryder Cup - Afternoon Fourball Matches

Rome , Italy - 30 September 2023; Justin Rose of Europe celebrates after winning his match on the 16th green during the afternoon fourball matches on day two of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Sportsfile via Getty Images

Justin Rose

  • Age: 45
  • Home country: England
  • No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 7 (2008, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2023, 2025)
  • Career Ryder Cup record: 14-9-3
  • Final European Ryder Cup points rank: 4th
  • OWGR rank: 12th
  • Data Golf rank: 47th
  • True strokes gained rank: 32nd (+1.01)
  • Wins in 2025: 1 (FedEx St. Jude Championship)

Betfred British Masters 2025 hosted by Sir Nick Faldo - Day One - The Belfry

Rasmus Hojgaard misses a putt on the 18th during day one of the Betfred British Masters 2025 at The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield. Picture date: Thursday August 21, 2025. (Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images)

PA Images via Getty Images

Rasmus Højgaard

  • Age: 24
  • Home country: Denmark
  • No. of Ryder Cup appearances: Rookie
  • Career Ryder Cup record: N/A
  • Final European Ryder Cup points rank: 5th
  • OWGR rank: 52nd
  • Data Golf rank: 39th
  • True strokes gained rank: 91st (+0.19); 1st on DPWT (+1.29)
  • Wins in 2025: 0 (Runners-up at Danish Championship and Omega European Masters)

2023 Ryder Cup - Previews

ROME, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 27: Tyrrell Hatton of Team Europe speaks in a press conference ahead of a practice round prior to the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 27, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Tyrrell Hatton

  • Age: 33
  • Home country: England
  • No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 4 (2018, 2021, 2023, 2025)
  • Career Ryder Cup record: 5-4-2
  • Final European Ryder Cup points rank: 6th
  • OWGR rank: 25th
  • Data Golf rank: 30th
  • True strokes gained rank: 12th on LIV Golf (+0.57)
  • Wins in 2025: 1 (Hero Dubai Desert Classic)

2023 Ryder Cup Singles Matches

Rome , Italy - 1 October 2023; Shane Lowry of Europe, right, and teammate Rory McIlroy celebrate after the final day of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Sportsfile via Getty Images

Shane Lowry

  • Age: 38
  • Home country: Ireland
  • No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 3 (2021, 2023, 2025)
  • Career Ryder Cup record: 2-3-1
  • Final European Ryder Cup points rank: 7th
  • OWGR rank: 23rd
  • Data Golf rank: 38th
  • True strokes gained rank: 24th (+1.26)
  • Wins in 2025: 0 (Runners-up at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Truist Championship)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 - Round Two

PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Sepp Straka of Austria shakes hands with Hideki Matsuyama of Japan on the 18th hole after finishing their second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on January 31, 2025 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Sepp Straka

  • Age: 32
  • Home country: Austria
  • No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 2 (2023, 2025)
  • Career Ryder Cup record: 1-2
  • Final European Ryder Cup points rank: 8th
  • OWGR rank: 13th
  • Data Golf rank: 35th
  • True strokes gained rank: 8th (+1.53)
  • Wins in 2025: 2 (American Express, Truist Championship)

Ryder Cup Previews - Tuesday 26th September

Team Europe’s Ludvig Aberg at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome, Italy, ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup. Picture date: Tuesday September 26, 2023. (Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images)

PA Images via Getty Images

Ludvig Åberg

  • Age: 25
  • Home country: Sweden
  • No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 2 (2023, 2025)
  • Career Ryder Cup record: 2-2
  • Final European Ryder Cup points rank: 9th
  • OWGR rank: 14th
  • Data Golf rank: 16th
  • True strokes gained rank: 17th (+1.33)
  • Wins in 2025: 1 (Genesis Invitational)

Golf: Ryder Cup 2023

Viktor Hovland of Norway lifts the trophy as he celebrates with team Europe teammates the victory of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Rome, (Italy), October 1st, 2023 (Photo by Elianto/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Viktor Hovland

  • Age: 28
  • Home country: Norway
  • No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 3 (2021, 2023, 2025)
  • Career Ryder Cup record: 3-4-3
  • Final European Ryder Cup points rank: 10th
  • OWGR rank: 15th
  • Data Golf rank: 15th
  • True strokes gained rank: 13th (+1.38)
  • Wins in 2025: 1 (Valspar Championship)

2023 Ryder Cup - Afternoon Fourball Matches

ROME, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 29: Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick of Team Europe celebrate on the 15th green following their round during the Friday afternoon fourball matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 29, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Matt Fitzpatrick

  • Age: 31
  • Home country: England
  • No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 4 (2016, 2021, 2023, 2025)
  • Career Ryder Cup record: 1-7
  • Final European Ryder Cup points rank: 11th
  • OWGR rank: 29th
  • Data Golf rank: 8th
  • True strokes gained rank: 23rd (+1.26)
  • Wins in 2025: 0

Thumbnail

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: Tiger Woods of the United States congratulates Jon Rahm of Europe on victory during singles matches of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 30, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Jon Rahm

  • Age: 30
  • Home country: Spain
  • No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 4 (2018, 2021, 2023, 2025)
  • Career Ryder Cup record: 6-3-3
  • Final European Ryder Cup points rank: 24th
  • OWGR rank: 80th
  • Data Golf rank: 3rd
  • True strokes gained rank: 1st on LIV Golf (+2.21)
  • Wins in 2025: 0 (Four runners-up on LIV)