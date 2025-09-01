Ryder Cup 2025 rosters: Meet the 12-player European team
Published September 1, 2025 02:58 PM
The Europeans are nearly running it back.
Luke Donald, who led Europe to a resounding victory two years ago in Rome, not only returns as captain for the Sept. 26-28 matches at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, but after announcing his six captain’s picks on Monday, Donald welcomes back 11 of his 12 players from the 2023 roster.
Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton and Rasmus Höjgaard were the automatic qualifiers, while Donald selected Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick and Jon Rahm. Only Höjgaard is new from 2023, as he replaced his twin, Nicolai.
Here is a closer look at each of the 12 European Ryder Cup team members:
Rory McIlroy
- Age: 36
- Home country: Northern Ireland
- No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 8 (2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2021, 2023, 2025)
- Career Ryder Cup record: 16-13-4
- Final European Ryder Cup points rank: 1st
- OWGR rank: 2nd
- Data Golf rank: 4th
- True strokes gained rank: 2nd (+2.33)
- Wins in 2025: 3 (AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, The Players, Masters)
Robert MacIntyre
- Age: 29
- Home country: Scotland
- No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 2 (2023, 2025)
- Career Ryder Cup record: 2-0-1
- Final European Ryder Cup points rank: 2nd
- OWGR rank: 9th
- Data Golf rank: 13th
- True strokes gained rank: 12th (+1.43)
- Wins in 2025: 0 (Runners-up at U.S. Open and BMW Championship)
Tommy Fleetwood
- Age: 34
- Home country: England
- No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 4 (2018, 2021, 2023, 2025)
- Career Ryder Cup record: 7-3-2
- Final European Ryder Cup points rank: 3rd
- OWGR rank: 6th
- Data Golf rank: 2nd
- True strokes gained rank: 3rd (+2.21)
- Wins in 2025: 1 (Tour Championship)
Justin Rose
- Age: 45
- Home country: England
- No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 7 (2008, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2023, 2025)
- Career Ryder Cup record: 14-9-3
- Final European Ryder Cup points rank: 4th
- OWGR rank: 12th
- Data Golf rank: 47th
- True strokes gained rank: 32nd (+1.01)
- Wins in 2025: 1 (FedEx St. Jude Championship)
Rasmus Højgaard
- Age: 24
- Home country: Denmark
- No. of Ryder Cup appearances: Rookie
- Career Ryder Cup record: N/A
- Final European Ryder Cup points rank: 5th
- OWGR rank: 52nd
- Data Golf rank: 39th
- True strokes gained rank: 91st (+0.19); 1st on DPWT (+1.29)
- Wins in 2025: 0 (Runners-up at Danish Championship and Omega European Masters)
Tyrrell Hatton
- Age: 33
- Home country: England
- No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 4 (2018, 2021, 2023, 2025)
- Career Ryder Cup record: 5-4-2
- Final European Ryder Cup points rank: 6th
- OWGR rank: 25th
- Data Golf rank: 30th
- True strokes gained rank: 12th on LIV Golf (+0.57)
- Wins in 2025: 1 (Hero Dubai Desert Classic)
Shane Lowry
- Age: 38
- Home country: Ireland
- No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 3 (2021, 2023, 2025)
- Career Ryder Cup record: 2-3-1
- Final European Ryder Cup points rank: 7th
- OWGR rank: 23rd
- Data Golf rank: 38th
- True strokes gained rank: 24th (+1.26)
- Wins in 2025: 0 (Runners-up at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Truist Championship)
Sepp Straka
- Age: 32
- Home country: Austria
- No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 2 (2023, 2025)
- Career Ryder Cup record: 1-2
- Final European Ryder Cup points rank: 8th
- OWGR rank: 13th
- Data Golf rank: 35th
- True strokes gained rank: 8th (+1.53)
- Wins in 2025: 2 (American Express, Truist Championship)
Ludvig Åberg
- Age: 25
- Home country: Sweden
- No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 2 (2023, 2025)
- Career Ryder Cup record: 2-2
- Final European Ryder Cup points rank: 9th
- OWGR rank: 14th
- Data Golf rank: 16th
- True strokes gained rank: 17th (+1.33)
- Wins in 2025: 1 (Genesis Invitational)
Viktor Hovland
- Age: 28
- Home country: Norway
- No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 3 (2021, 2023, 2025)
- Career Ryder Cup record: 3-4-3
- Final European Ryder Cup points rank: 10th
- OWGR rank: 15th
- Data Golf rank: 15th
- True strokes gained rank: 13th (+1.38)
- Wins in 2025: 1 (Valspar Championship)
Matt Fitzpatrick
- Age: 31
- Home country: England
- No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 4 (2016, 2021, 2023, 2025)
- Career Ryder Cup record: 1-7
- Final European Ryder Cup points rank: 11th
- OWGR rank: 29th
- Data Golf rank: 8th
- True strokes gained rank: 23rd (+1.26)
- Wins in 2025: 0
Jon Rahm
- Age: 30
- Home country: Spain
- No. of Ryder Cup appearances: 4 (2018, 2021, 2023, 2025)
- Career Ryder Cup record: 6-3-3
- Final European Ryder Cup points rank: 24th
- OWGR rank: 80th
- Data Golf rank: 3rd
- True strokes gained rank: 1st on LIV Golf (+2.21)
- Wins in 2025: 0 (Four runners-up on LIV)