MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Texas Rangers
All those young fill-ins are winning games and keeping Texas Rangers in playoff contention
BMW PGA Championship 2025 - Previews
BMW PGA Championship 2025: How to watch European Ryder Cup players at Wentworth
PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round
Procore Championship 2025: How to watch U.S. Ryder Cup players in Napa

Top Clips

nbc_roto_oroy_250909.jpg
Early favorites for Offensive Rookie of the Year
nbc_roto_bearslions_250909.jpg
Lions and Bears total is high, target the under
nbc_roto_jaguarsbengals_250909.jpg
Can Jags catch Bengals in early-season lull?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Xander Schauffele gives good reason why he’s not with Ryder Cup teammates at Procore

  
Published September 9, 2025 01:06 PM
Should Team Europe be favored in the Ryder Cup?
September 8, 2025 03:56 PM
On the Golf Today Roundtable, the group discusses the PGA Tour fall schedule, Team Europe closing the gap to Team USA and how logistics for a Ryder Cup visit from President Donald Trump may affect the fan experience.

NAPA, Calif. — Xander Schauffele has a good reason why he’s not at the Procore Championship with the rest of his Ryder Cup teammates: He’s home in Florida with his newborn son.

Schauffele said Tuesday in a text to The Associated Press his wife, Maya, recently gave birth to a boy they named Victor.

Schauffele, the PGA and Open champion last year, missed two months at the start of the season with a rib injury that was slow to heal. He has yet to win this year and missed qualifying for the Tour Championship for the first time in his nine years on tour.

He still made every 36-hole cut he faced this year and finished No. 3 in the Ryder Cup standings, most of that from winning his two majors last year.

Schauffele had told the AP last month he wasn’t sure about playing Napa, mainly depending on when the baby would be born and because he needed a break from the grind.

“If I don’t think playing is going to help me, then I won’t play,” he said at the BMW Championship.

Schauffele lives in South Florida near four of his Ryder Cup teammates and the captain, Keegan Bradley.