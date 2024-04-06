 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JAN 27 BMW M Endurance Challenge
Robert Wickens hospitalized after Nürburgring crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Shane Bieber
Guardians ace Shane Bieber to have season-ending Tommy John surgery after solid start in 2024
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_pl_lutvbouhilites_240406.jpg
Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Bournemouth MWK 31
nbc_pl_wolwhu_240406.jpg
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Wolves Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_lutmorrisgoal_240406.jpg
Morris tucks away Luton Town’s winner v. Cherries

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JAN 27 BMW M Endurance Challenge
Robert Wickens hospitalized after Nürburgring crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Shane Bieber
Guardians ace Shane Bieber to have season-ending Tommy John surgery after solid start in 2024
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_pl_lutvbouhilites_240406.jpg
Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Bournemouth MWK 31
nbc_pl_wolwhu_240406.jpg
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Wolves Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_lutmorrisgoal_240406.jpg
Morris tucks away Luton Town’s winner v. Cherries

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ludvig Åberg’s driver head snaps and he still (!) drives the green at Valero Texas Open

  
Published April 6, 2024 01:20 PM

Beginning on the back nine Saturday at the Valero Texas Open, Ludvig Åberg went for the green off the tee at TPC San Antonio’s 299-yard, par-4 17th.

Åberg’s drive found the putting surface — nothing surprising, until you realize: his driver head snapped at impact.

Åberg went on to birdie the hole and move to 4 under par, seven shots off the lead but inside the top 10.