Syndication: Journal Sentinel
No. 21 Marquette at Georgetown Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 - Round Two
Podcast: FSU’s Luke Clanton locks up card; UCLA women get crucial win
NCAA Basketball: DePaul at Creighton
Creighton at Xavier Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

purdue_site.jpg
Highlights: No. 20 Purdue gets past UCLA
nbc_chky_ndmsuehl_250228.jpg
HLs: Notre Dame loses to No. 3 Michigan State
nbc_golf_speithfowlerv2_250228.jpg
Spieth, Fowler each have up-and-down Round 2

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Lydia Ko leads Charley Hull by one at LPGA event in Singapore; Jeeno Thitikul, Minjee Lee chasing

  
Published March 1, 2025 08:48 AM
Highlights: HSBC Women's World Championship, Rd. 2
February 28, 2025 07:48 AM
Watch the best shots from the second round of the HSBC Women's World Championship from Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

SINGAPORE — Lydia Ko shot a 4-under 68 Saturday to move from one stroke behind to one stroke in front after three rounds of the LPGA’s HSBC Women’s World Championship.

The 27-year-old South Korean-born New Zealander had a 54-hole total of 10-under 206 on the Tanjong course at Sentosa Golf Club.

Charley Hull, who birdied two of her first four holes, was a stroke behind in second after a 68. Jeeno Thitikul, who had four back-nine birdies for a 66, had the best round of the day to move into third place, three strokes behind Ko.

A Lim Kim, who led after the first two rounds, moved in the wrong direction with a 73 and was tied for fourth place, four strokes off the lead. Defending champion Hannah Green had a 67 to move 16 places up the leaderboard and was five behind Ko.

Ko had three bogeys with seven birdies, including four on her back nine.

“I made a few mistakes but I was able to bounce back with a few good birdies as well,” said the former world No. 1. “It really doesn’t matter what the context is, as long as you can put a good score, and under the circumstances, I felt like I playing really solid. So hopefully these past few days will give me good rhythm for tomorrow.”

Ko is chasing her 23rd LPGA title and looking to finally break through in Singapore in 11 appearances. Her best result at the tournament was a runner-up finish in 2015.

Hull is seeking to win her third LPGA tournament.

“My mindset is going to be no different from literally the last three days,” Hull said. “Just go out there, play golf, hole some putts and have fun.”

Hull said she was looking forward to her final-round showdown with Ko.

“I like playing with Lydia, she’s a really, really nice person, so down-to-earth, so kind,” Hull said. “Just go out there, have a little chat and just play golf.”

The Singapore tournament is the second of three events on the LPGA’s first Asian swing of the year. The final event will be played next week at Hainan Island, China.