Mao Saigo fires 65 to lead Buick LPGA Shanghai in search of first win

  
Published October 12, 2024 09:15 AM

SHANGHAI — Mao Saigo of Japan shot a 7-under 65 to take a one-shot lead after three rounds of the Buick LPGA Shanghai on Saturday. It was her second consecutive round of 65.

Saigo, who is 18 under overall, is looking for her first victory on the LPGA Tour.

She was one shot clear of Ruoning Yin of China, who carded a 63 — the day’s low round at Qizhong Garden Golf Club.

Sei Young Kim of South Korea, who led the first two rounds, shot 69 and trailed the leader by three going into Sunday’s final day. Kim opened with a 62 in the first round, the low score of the tournament.

Also within striking distance of the leaders was Yealimi Noh of the United States, whose 68 put her five off the pace.

Six more players were seven strokes back in a tightly bunched field.

Two of the LPGA’s top players — Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko — are not in the field this week. Both are entered next week in the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea.