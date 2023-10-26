 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes activate forward Andrei Svechnikov from injured reserve
Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation - Final Round
Two KFT players suspended for betting on PGA Tour events
NCAA23_EastLakeCup_16x9.jpg
Field, format and TV times for the East Lake Cup

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpvstot_evertonsanction_231027.jpg
Report: PL seeking 12-point deduction for Everton
nbc_pl_cpvstot_tonalinews_231027.jpg
Tonali begins 10-month worldwide suspension
nbc_ffhh_jones_231027_1920x1080_2277337667823.jpg
Taylor has ‘unlocked’ Waller, Giants WRs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes activate forward Andrei Svechnikov from injured reserve
Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation - Final Round
Two KFT players suspended for betting on PGA Tour events
NCAA23_EastLakeCup_16x9.jpg
Field, format and TV times for the East Lake Cup

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpvstot_evertonsanction_231027.jpg
Report: PL seeking 12-point deduction for Everton
nbc_pl_cpvstot_tonalinews_231027.jpg
Tonali begins 10-month worldwide suspension
nbc_ffhh_jones_231027_1920x1080_2277337667823.jpg
Taylor has ‘unlocked’ Waller, Giants WRs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Masters’ Fred Ridley confirms Annika Sorenstam is latest Augusta National member

  
Published October 26, 2023 09:46 AM
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 06: (L-R) Atlanta Braves Chairman, CEO Terry McGuirk, Annika Sorenstam of Sweden and Bubba Watson of the United States attend the First Tee Ceremony for the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley confirmed Thursday that 10-time LPGA major champion Annika Sorenstam has become the latest female member of the club.

Though Ridley said the club has a longstanding policy not to comment on membership matters, he said that he is “very excited” about Sorenstam joining and played alongside her at an opening member event last week at Augusta National.

“I’ve known Annika for quite some time, and I think she is going to be a great addition to the club,” Ridley said Thursday ahead of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship. “I can tell you, she can still play, and she was just a delight to be with.”

Criticized for years about his exclusionary membership practices, Augusta National admitted its first women members in 2012.

The 53-year-old Sorenstam won 72 times on the LPGA and has been viewed as a trailblazer in the sport. She served as one of the first-tee starters during the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 2009.

“We have a number of women members,” Ridley said, “and we have for quite a few years. I think it made us a better club, and they are an integral part of our culture.”