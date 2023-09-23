Matchups for Saturday fourballs at the Solheim Cup

The U.S. maintained its lead in the Solheim Cup after splitting Saturday morning’s foursome session.

With the score now 7-5, here is a look at the afternoon fourball pairings and matchups.

(1:40 p.m.) Nelly Korda/Ally Ewing (USA) vs. Charley Hull/Leona Maguire (EUR)

(1:55 p.m.) Cheyenne Knight/Angel Yin (USA) vs. Anna Nordqvist/Caroline Hedwall (EUR)

(2:10 p.m.) Rose Zhang/Andrea Lee (USA) vs. Madelene Sagstrom/Emily K. Pedersen (EUR)

(2:25 p.m.) Danielle Kang/Lilia Vu (USA) vs. Carlota Ciganda/Linn Grant (EUR)