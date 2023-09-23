 Skip navigation
Top News

Cazoo Open de France 2023 - Day Two
Kim finishes with double, triple, tumbles in France
The Solheim Cup - Day Two
U.S., Euros split Day 2 foursomes; Americans lead Solheim
NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300 - Practice
Cup and Xfinity Saturday schedule at Texas Motor Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_golf_grantputt_230923.jpg
Grant pours in birdie putt at 18 to win match
nbc_golf_starkputt_230923.jpg
Stark makes long birdie at 17 to go 1 up on Day 2
nbc_golf_kangputt_230923.jpg
Kang fist pumps birdie to pull all square on Day 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Matchups for Saturday fourballs at the Solheim Cup

  
Published September 23, 2023 07:24 AM
Solheim Cup 2023 - Day Two - Finca Cortesin

USA’s Nelly Korda on the 7th tee during day two of the 2023 Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin, Malaga. Picture date: Saturday September 23, 2023. (Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images)

PA Images via Getty Images

The U.S. maintained its lead in the Solheim Cup after splitting Saturday morning’s foursome session.

With the score now 7-5, here is a look at the afternoon fourball pairings and matchups.

(1:40 p.m.) Nelly Korda/Ally Ewing (USA) vs. Charley Hull/Leona Maguire (EUR)

(1:55 p.m.) Cheyenne Knight/Angel Yin (USA) vs. Anna Nordqvist/Caroline Hedwall (EUR)

(2:10 p.m.) Rose Zhang/Andrea Lee (USA) vs. Madelene Sagstrom/Emily K. Pedersen (EUR)

(2:25 p.m.) Danielle Kang/Lilia Vu (USA) vs. Carlota Ciganda/Linn Grant (EUR)