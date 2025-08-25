Megha Ganne, three other Stanford players headline preseason Annika Award Watch List

For the second straight season, Stanford will begin the fall with four players on the preseason watch list for the Annika Award presented by Stifel.

U.S. Women’s Amateur champion Megha Ganne, a senior, is joined on the 25-player list by teammates Paula Martin Sampedro, Andrea Revuelta and Meja Ortengren, all ranked in the top eight of the World Amateur Golf Ranking with Ortengren, a sophomore from Sweden, having just won Sunday on the Ladies European Tour.

Oregon, USC and Texas A&M are the other schools with multiple players on the list.

The Annika Award is awarded to the top female NCAA Division I golfer as voted on by players, coaches, SIDs, select members of the media and past award recipients. Florida State’s Mirabel Ting won last season’s award as a junior before turning pro this summer.

Here is the full watch list:

Vanessa Borovilos, So., Texas A&M

Pinky Chaisilprungruang, So., Charlotte

Eunseo Choi, So., Pepperdine

Anna Davis, Jr., Auburn

Eila Galitsky, So., South Carolina

Megha Ganne., Sr., Stanford

Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, Jr., Texas A&M

Kary Hollenbaugh, Sr., Ohio State

Lauren Kim, Jr., Texas

Jasmine Koo, So., USC

Arianna Lau, Fr., Northwestern

Mackenzie Lee, Sr., SMU

Rianne Malixi, Fr., Duke

Maria Jose Marin, Jr., Arkansas

Paula Martin Sampedro, Jr., Stanford

Farah O’Keefe, Jr., Texas

Meja Ortengren, So., Stanford

Catherine Park, Sr., USC

Catherine Rao, Sr., Princeton

Andrea Revuelta, So., Stanford

Patience Rhodes, Jr., Arizona State

Kiara Romero, Jr., Oregon

Rocio Tejedo, So., LSU

Suvichaya Vinijchaitham, So., Oregon

Avery Weed, Jr., Mississippi State