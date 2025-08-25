Megha Ganne, three other Stanford players headline preseason Annika Award Watch List
For the second straight season, Stanford will begin the fall with four players on the preseason watch list for the Annika Award presented by Stifel.
U.S. Women’s Amateur champion Megha Ganne, a senior, is joined on the 25-player list by teammates Paula Martin Sampedro, Andrea Revuelta and Meja Ortengren, all ranked in the top eight of the World Amateur Golf Ranking with Ortengren, a sophomore from Sweden, having just won Sunday on the Ladies European Tour.
Oregon, USC and Texas A&M are the other schools with multiple players on the list.
The Annika Award is awarded to the top female NCAA Division I golfer as voted on by players, coaches, SIDs, select members of the media and past award recipients. Florida State’s Mirabel Ting won last season’s award as a junior before turning pro this summer.
Here is the full watch list:
Vanessa Borovilos, So., Texas A&M
Pinky Chaisilprungruang, So., Charlotte
Eunseo Choi, So., Pepperdine
Anna Davis, Jr., Auburn
Eila Galitsky, So., South Carolina
Megha Ganne., Sr., Stanford
Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, Jr., Texas A&M
Kary Hollenbaugh, Sr., Ohio State
Lauren Kim, Jr., Texas
Jasmine Koo, So., USC
Arianna Lau, Fr., Northwestern
Mackenzie Lee, Sr., SMU
Rianne Malixi, Fr., Duke
Maria Jose Marin, Jr., Arkansas
Paula Martin Sampedro, Jr., Stanford
Farah O’Keefe, Jr., Texas
Meja Ortengren, So., Stanford
Catherine Park, Sr., USC
Catherine Rao, Sr., Princeton
Andrea Revuelta, So., Stanford
Patience Rhodes, Jr., Arizona State
Kiara Romero, Jr., Oregon
Rocio Tejedo, So., LSU
Suvichaya Vinijchaitham, So., Oregon
Avery Weed, Jr., Mississippi State