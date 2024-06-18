 Skip navigation
Memorial Tournament no longer week before U.S. Open

  
Published June 18, 2024 01:54 PM
Nicklaus discusses Memorial Tournament date change
June 4, 2024 04:50 PM
Jack Nicklaus addresses the media to discuss the Memorial Tournament being a week before the U.S. Open, the state of LIV Golf and how he feels about the stability of the game in 2024.

Jack Nicklaus agreed to work with the PGA Tour on its new schedule, which meant moving the Memorial Tournament off Memorial Day — that’s what it was named for — and a week before the U.S. Open.

Now it’s going back.

Nicklaus announced Monday that next year’s tournament would start on Memorial Day (May 26) and end on June 1, two weeks before the U.S. Open at Oakmont. That leaves U.S. Open qualifying after the Memorial, not before.

“We were willing to work with them and move the 2024 date to a week before the U.S. Open,” Nicklaus said. He said after several conversations, they determined it was best for the Memorial to move back.