Mexico Open 2025: Odds, favorites, predictions at VidantaWorld

The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld offers a huge opportunity to the 132 players in the field.

With many of the top-ranked golfers taking a break, this week pays out more than $1.2 million to the winner and full FedExCup points (along with the standard perks of winning on Tour).

Looking for a little something yourself? NBCSports.com betting expert Brad Thomas has a couple of wagers to consider:

Akshay Bhatia, first-round leader: +3000

Despite being the favorite to win at +1400, Bhatia offers an intriguing opportunity at value by betting him to be the first-round leader at +3000. His recent performances are a testament to his potential. He’s been brilliant on approach, gaining strokes to the field in his last three events. His putter has been scorching hot, gaining strokes on the putting surface in his last six events and nine of his previous 10. Bhatia’s third-round 63 two years ago at Vidanta further underlines the potential in this bet.

Antoine Rozner, to win: +8000

With the absence of big names like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy at the Mexico Open, it’s a great opportunity to land a winner at a big price. Just like when I tipped Jake Knapp to win this event last year, I’m looking for someone with great consistency and potential on either the Korn Ferry Tour or DP World Tour who might not be a massive household name. This is where Rozner comes in. He’s been performing exceptionally on the DP World Tour, with top-6 finishes in four of his last five starts overseas. He’s a massive gainer on approach and can hit the ball a mile. At 80-1, he’s priced with more value than a few of the PGA Tour journeymen who don’t provide much upside. This makes him a bet worth considering.

Mexico Open odds (as of Tuesday afternoon, courtesy DraftKings):