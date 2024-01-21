 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Karrie Webb: 2005 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction
Who is in the LPGA Hall of Fame and how do players qualify?
nbc_wcbb_clarkcollisionv2_240121.jpg
Caitlin Clark, Buckeyes fan collide after Ohio State upsets Iowa
PNC Championship - Final Round
TaylorMade’s filing for ‘Sunday Red’ a sign of Tiger’s next look?

Top Clips

nbc_snf_detgibbstd_240121.jpg
Gibbs breaks loose for 31-yard TD vs. Buccaneers
nbc_snf_detreynoldstd2_240121.jpg
Reynolds plows up middle on fourth down for TD
nbc_golf_sabanintv_240121.jpg
Saban: Dunlap has right disposition for golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Karrie Webb: 2005 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction
Who is in the LPGA Hall of Fame and how do players qualify?
nbc_wcbb_clarkcollisionv2_240121.jpg
Caitlin Clark, Buckeyes fan collide after Ohio State upsets Iowa
PNC Championship - Final Round
TaylorMade’s filing for ‘Sunday Red’ a sign of Tiger’s next look?

Top Clips

nbc_snf_detgibbstd_240121.jpg
Gibbs breaks loose for 31-yard TD vs. Buccaneers
nbc_snf_detreynoldstd2_240121.jpg
Reynolds plows up middle on fourth down for TD
nbc_golf_sabanintv_240121.jpg
Saban: Dunlap has right disposition for golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mexico’s Santiago de la Fuente wins Latin America Am, earns three major invites

  
Published January 21, 2024 05:34 PM

PANAMA CITY — Santiago de la Fuente of Mexico birdied the last two holes for a 6-under 64 on Sunday, giving him a two-shot victory in the Latin America Amateur Championship and a berth in three majors later this year.

De la Fuente became the second Mexican to win in the nine-year history of the Latin America Amateur. The senior at the University of Houston rallied from three shots behind Omar Morales of Mexico on a blustery day at Santa Maria Golf Club.

Morales, a UCLA junior who made double bogey on the par-5 closing hole on Saturday, closed with a 69.

De la Fuente finished at 10-under 270 and earns exemptions in the Masters, U.S. Open and The Open.

“It’s a very unreal feeling,” de la Fuente said. “Even though I’ve been preparing myself for the winning moment, the winning put, chasing the guy that’s winning, winning by five. I visualized every scenario possible. Still feels unreal and still feels — I don’t think there’s even words to describe it.”

De la Fuente caught Morales with a birdie on the 11th hole, and they matched pars until de la Fuente stuffed his approach to tap-in range for birdie on the 17th. Leading for the first time all day, de la Fuente made a 10-foot birdie putt for the final margin.

Morales as runner-up earns a spot in final qualifying for the U.S. Open and The Open.

Alvaro Ortiz, who like de la Fuente grew up in Guadalajara, is the other Mexican winner of the Latin America Amateur, in 2019 at Casa de Campo in the Dominican Republic.

De la Fuente grew up on a nine-hole course that no longer exists. He spent two years at Arkansas Tech before transferring to Houston.