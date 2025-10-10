Minami Katsu fires 61 to grab two-shot lead at Buick LPGA Shanghai

SHANGHAI — Minami Katsu holed a long putt on the 18th to finish with a course record 11-under 61 on Friday and take a two-shot lead at the halfway point of the LPGA’s Shanghai tournament.

Katsu had six birdies on the front nine and, after a bogey at the par-4 10th, she finished with six more birdies at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club.

The 27-year-old Japanese player moved to 13-under 131 after two rounds in search of her first victory on the tour.

“It was pretty flawless round — couple luckies I think but really good round overall,” Katsu said. “My career-best was 10 under, so new (personal) record today.”

Katsu said she wasn’t thinking about any records as she carded 12 birdies, and just concentrated on the basics. She lowered by one stroke the record here for 18 holes set by Sei Young Kim last year.

“Honestly I’m very happy with the record that I made today,” she said. “Obviously we still got two more days to play, so probably no celebration. I’ll try to keep it simple.”

Katsu also set the 36-hole scoring record.

Ina Yoon had 68 on Friday and was in second place at 11 under, a shot ahead of Americans Jenny Bae and Lindy Duncan (67).

Bae was vying for the lead at 13 under in the last group going into the 18th but her round unraveled at the finish.

She hit into a bunker, took a drop in the hope of getting a better lie and then hit her next shot into the water. Bae finished with a triple-bogey 7 and settled for 69. Her mixed second round contained eight birdies, a pair of bogeys and the triple bogey.

Overnight leader Arpichaya Yubol had a 71 and was in a tie for fifth at 9 under with Somi Lee (67) and Jeeno Thitikul (70).

The Shanghai event is the first of five tournaments in Asia. There’s two weeks in South Korea, including the International Crown team event, and other tournaments in Malaysia and Japan.

Last week, Youmin Hwang extended the incredible streak on the LPGA of having different winners at each of the 25 official tournaments this year. Hwang was the sixth player from South Korea to win on the LPGA this year.