Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS - Previews
Baycurrent Classic 2025: Final-round tee times, TV times and how to watch the PGA Tour in Japan
Baycurrent Classic Presented By LEXUS - Round Three
Xander Schauffele, bidding for first win of the year, grabs share of the lead in Japan
NASCAR: Pennzoil 400
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Minjee Lee, Jeeno Thitikul two back of Minami Katsu entering final round in Shanghai

  
Published October 11, 2025 08:41 AM
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 2
October 10, 2025 02:25 PM
Relive some of the top shots and best moments from Round 2 of the Buick LPGA Shanghai at Qizhong Garden Golf Course in Shanghai, China.

SHANGHAI — Minami Katsu followed up her course-record 61 with a 4-under 68 on Saturday to hold a two-stroke lead heading into Sunday’s final round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

On Friday, Katsu holed a long putt on the 18th to finish with an 11-under 61. After 54 holes Saturday, Katsu had a 17-under total of 199 on the Qizhong Garden Golf Club course.

Minjee Lee, who won her third major title at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in June, shot 65 on Saturday, including a birdie on her last hole, and was in a tie for second with world No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul, who had a 66.

Lee began her round with a bogey and three pars.

“I had a little bit of a slow start, so it’s nice to reel off some birdies in the middle there and end up with a nice score to be contending for tomorrow,” Lee said.

The Shanghai event is the first of five tournaments in Asia. There are two weeks in South Korea, including the International Crown team event, and other tournaments in Malaysia and Japan.