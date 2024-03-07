 Skip navigation
Minjee Lee’s 65 leads after first round of Blue Bay LPGA in China

  
Published March 7, 2024 09:05 AM

SANYA, China — Minjee Lee shot a 7-under 65 for a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Blue Bay LPGA on China’s southern island of Hainan on Thursday.

Sarah Schmelzel, Miranda Wang and Ruixin Liu were tied for second after 66s on the Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course.

Lee picked up seven birdies without dropping a shot on a course the Australian knows well.

Lee, No. 5 in the Rolex rankings, won on this layout in 2016 and is now looking for her 11th victory on the tour. She said she recalled that previous win in China well.

“A few of the holes were different,” she said. “I just remember it was my second year out and I didn’t know anything. It was a new event and I came here with no expectations and I had a lot of fun that week.”