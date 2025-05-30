Nelly Korda birdies final hole for her first birdie in Round 1 of U.S. Women’s Open

It took 18 holes, but Nelly Korda finally made a birdie. More importantly, she made only one bogey and is just four back after the opening round of the U.S. Women’s Open.

Korda shot even-par 72 Thursday at Erin Hills and is chasing six co-leaders at 4 under.

After making bogey on her third hole to drop to 1 over, Korda remained there until the par-5 18th. From 248 yards, she hit a fairway metal to 23 feet – the first player in Round 1 to get her second shot to finish on the green – and two-putted for birdie.

Korda’s tap-in 4 gave her only 39 feet, 8 inches of putts made on the day. She was 103rd in the field in strokes gained: putting when she wrapped. Despite the mallet woes, Korda hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation.

“I was striking it pretty well out there; just under-read some putts and burned a couple edges, too,” said Korda, who took 33 putts.

“I think I’m happy with it. Obviously, I wish the ball found the bottom of the cup a little bit more. Overall, I can’t complain. First day of the U.S. Open, it’s all about patience. I’m striking it pretty well, so hopefully I can carry that into the next couple days.”

The world No. 1 is seeking her first victory of the season and her first U.S. Women’s Open title. She had six victories entering last year’s national championship at Lancaster Country Club, but made a 10 on her third hole, shot 80 and missed the cut.

She tees off in Round 2 at 8:40 a.m. EDT. Peacock will have exclusive featured-group coverage.