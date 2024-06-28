 Skip navigation
Nelly Korda withdraws from LET Aramco event after dog bite

  
Published June 28, 2024 11:01 AM
Korda, Vu, Zhang headline Team USA women’s golf
June 24, 2024 05:16 PM
Golf Channel’s Ron Sirak spotlights the field of 60 players who qualified for the Olympic women’s golf competition, including Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu and Rose Zhang, who all are locked in for Team USA.

Nelly Korda announced Friday on her Instagram page that she will not compete in the upcoming LET event because of a dog bite.

“I regret to announce that I must withdraw from next week’s Ladies European Tour tournament in London. On Saturday in Seattle, I was bitten by a dog and need time to receive treatment and recover fully,” she wrote.

“I apologize to the LET, the sponsors, and my fans for my absence. Thank you for your understanding, and I look forward to returning to the course soon.”

Korda missed the cut at last week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club outside of Seattle, Washington. It marked her third consecutive missed cut, after winning six of her first eight LPGA starts in 2024.

The world’s No. 1 won the individual portion of last year’s Aramco-sponsored event in England.

She’s also not the first player to incur a dog-bite injury this season. Alison Lee was bitten by her boyfriend’s Pomeranian in January, which led to a hospital stay and caused her to miss time (including the Aramco Saudi event).

The LPGA is off next week and returns July 11-14 for the Amundi Evian Championship in France, the season’s fourth of five majors.

Korda won the first major, the Chevron Championship, and then missed the cut in the U.S. Women’s Open and the Women’s PGA.