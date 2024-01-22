Nick Dunlap jumps more than 4,000 spots in the Official World Golf Ranking

There wasn’t any movement inside the top 10 on the Official World Golf Ranking but a short scan down the list shows a historic rise.

Nick Dunlap, the amateur winner of The American Express, went from 4,129th in the rankings to No. 68, the largest one-week move in OWGR history, as noted by rankings expert @Nosferatu.

The 20-year-old Alabama sophomore entered the week No. 3 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, but should see a dream realized when those rankings update.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout jumped 51 spots in the OWGR, to No. 56, with his runner-up finish in the California desert.

Over at the Dubai Desert Classic, Rory McIlroy successfully defended his title but remained in the No. 2 spot in the rankings.

The top 30 after this week’s Farmers Insurance Open will qualify for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Tour’s second signature event of the season. Justin Thomas will be there as he moved to No. 23 in the world after his T-3 at the AmEx.

Here’s a look at how players stand, near the bubble:

27. Rickie Fowler (qualified for Pebble)

28. Sungjae Im (qualified)

29. Ludvig Åberg (qualified)

30. Cameron Smith (not eligible; non-PGA Tour member)

31. Lucas Glover (qualified)

32. Ryan Fox (not yet qualified)

33. Kurt Kitayama (not yet qualified)

34. J.T. Poston (not yet qualified)