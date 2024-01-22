 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Christian McCaffrey
Super Bowl 2024 Odds: Full NFL Playoffs Betting Including Conference Title Winners and SB 58
The American Express - Final Round
After historic win, Dunlap skipping Farmers to be with family

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_roundtablemcilroy_240122.jpg
McIlroy ‘plays his way’ at Dubai Desert Classic
nbc_ffhh_lamarjackson_240122.jpg
Ravens, 49ers are strong Super Bowl bets
nbc_ffhh_packers49ers_240122.jpg
Should the 49ers be concerned with Purdy?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Christian McCaffrey
Super Bowl 2024 Odds: Full NFL Playoffs Betting Including Conference Title Winners and SB 58
The American Express - Final Round
After historic win, Dunlap skipping Farmers to be with family

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_roundtablemcilroy_240122.jpg
McIlroy ‘plays his way’ at Dubai Desert Classic
nbc_ffhh_lamarjackson_240122.jpg
Ravens, 49ers are strong Super Bowl bets
nbc_ffhh_packers49ers_240122.jpg
Should the 49ers be concerned with Purdy?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nick Dunlap jumps more than 4,000 spots in the Official World Golf Ranking

  
Published January 22, 2024 01:59 PM

There wasn’t any movement inside the top 10 on the Official World Golf Ranking but a short scan down the list shows a historic rise.

Nick Dunlap, the amateur winner of The American Express, went from 4,129th in the rankings to No. 68, the largest one-week move in OWGR history, as noted by rankings expert @Nosferatu.

The 20-year-old Alabama sophomore entered the week No. 3 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, but should see a dream realized when those rankings update.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout jumped 51 spots in the OWGR, to No. 56, with his runner-up finish in the California desert.

Over at the Dubai Desert Classic, Rory McIlroy successfully defended his title but remained in the No. 2 spot in the rankings.

The top 30 after this week’s Farmers Insurance Open will qualify for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Tour’s second signature event of the season. Justin Thomas will be there as he moved to No. 23 in the world after his T-3 at the AmEx.

Here’s a look at how players stand, near the bubble:

27. Rickie Fowler (qualified for Pebble)
28. Sungjae Im (qualified)
29. Ludvig Åberg (qualified)
30. Cameron Smith (not eligible; non-PGA Tour member)
31. Lucas Glover (qualified)
32. Ryan Fox (not yet qualified)
33. Kurt Kitayama (not yet qualified)
34. J.T. Poston (not yet qualified)