 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 U.S. Classic
2023 World Gymnastics Championships broadcast schedule
GOLF-ITA-RYDER-CUP
Europe sweeps U.S., 4-0, in opening foursomes at Ryder Cup
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Friday 5: Chase Elliott remains focused on title this year, just not driver’s crown

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bengalstitansrfs_230928.jpg
Will the Bengals O get on track versus the Titans?
nbc_roto_dolphinsbillsrfs_230928.jpg
Expectations for Achane against the Bills
nbc_roto_dolphinsbills_230928.jpg
Bills are an intriguing bet vs. Dolphins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 U.S. Classic
2023 World Gymnastics Championships broadcast schedule
GOLF-ITA-RYDER-CUP
Europe sweeps U.S., 4-0, in opening foursomes at Ryder Cup
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Friday 5: Chase Elliott remains focused on title this year, just not driver’s crown

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bengalstitansrfs_230928.jpg
Will the Bengals O get on track versus the Titans?
nbc_roto_dolphinsbillsrfs_230928.jpg
Expectations for Achane against the Bills
nbc_roto_dolphinsbills_230928.jpg
Bills are an intriguing bet vs. Dolphins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

No repeat pairings on Day 1; Thomas, Spieth in for U.S.

  
Published September 29, 2023 06:41 AM
2023 Ryder Cup - Previews

ROME, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 26: Justin Thomas talks with Jordan Spieth of Team United States during a practice round prior to the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 26, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Getty Images

GUIDONIA MONTCELIO, Italy – After recording its first opening sweep in team history, European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is making sure that all 12 of his players get on Marco Simone on Friday.

No pairing is the same for the Europeans in the afternoon fourballs, even after going 4-0 in yet another dominant start in the alternate-shot format.

Leading off for the Europeans is Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton, both of whom notched 4-and-3 victories in the morning, alongside Ludvig Aberg and Jon Rahm, respectively. They’ll face off against the much-heralded American duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, who sat for the opening session despite a 8-2 mark together in team competition.

Rahm, then, slots in the second pairing, with 22-year-old rookie Nicolai Hojgaard. They’ll face world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka, the latter of whom did not play in the morning.

Veteran Justin Rose will guide around Scottish first-timer Robert MacIntyre as they take on Max Homa (fresh off a 4-and-3 loss) and U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark.

Rory McIlroy will once again go off in the final pairing, this time alongside Matt Fitzpatrick, who is 0-5-1 in his Ryder Cup career. They’ll match up against Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa, the first time they’ve played together in team competition.

Sitting for the Europeans are Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, Tommy Fleetwood and Aberg. On the bench for the Americans are Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Brian Harman and Rickie Fowler.

Both teams are playing all 12 of their players on the opening day of matches.